Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said Tuesday that he plans to run for Suffolk County district attorney to continue the reforms started by former DA Rachael Rollins. Arroyo, 34, a former public defender, in a statement said his goal is to “build a justice system that protects the safety and dignity of all people” and “One that will maintain the successful reforms that have proven to improve the safety of communities across Suffolk County.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO