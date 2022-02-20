James Milner sends Spanish message to Luis Diaz after Colombian nets his first goal for Liverpool

Liverpool vs Leeds promises to be a classic at Anfield on Wednesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams need the points but for very different reasons. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are on fire and are back in the Premier League title race after Manchester City lost at home to Tottenham at the weekend. That leaves Liverpool six points behind Manchester City with this game in-hand against Leeds. The lead at the top will be cut to three points if Liverpool win and they travel to Man City on early April in what looks like being a title showdown once again. As for Liverpool’s recent form, they have won five-straight games in the Premier League and also won away at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last 16 last week. They have the small matter of the League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley this Sunday too, but Klopp is focused and has Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back firing on all cylinders after they returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Luis Diaz looks the part, while Virgil van Dijk is back to his best as the Reds look primed for a big push for four trophies at the end of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO