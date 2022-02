Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players to forget about next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final until they have dealt with Leeds in midweek.In a week’s time at Wembley, where Chelsea lie in wait, they have the chance to pick up their first silverware from the four competitions they are still challenging in.And while trophies are what matter most to the players, the wider picture is the need to maintain momentum in their Premier League title challenge.The 3-1 come-from-behind win over Norwich took on greater significance following Manchester City’s home defeat by Tottenham as the gap at the top was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO