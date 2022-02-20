Report: Harry Kane will not decide on his future until after the season

There it was, emphasised in a scoreline that read Nantes 3-1 PSG: Mauricio Pochettino is not the manager Manchester United need. Forget the inspired performance from home goalkeeper Alban Lafont at Beaujoire Stadium, who strongly thwarted open-play efforts from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Never mind one of the all-time hideous penalty howlers from the latter – kiss the ball, shimmy, stutter, softest strike going – which killed what was shaping up to be a likely comeback.Ignore too that Paris Saint-Germain are more a brand than a collective, more headliners than harmony and sustainability.The details do not matter...
Comments / 0