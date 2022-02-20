ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Harry Kane will not decide on his future until after the season

The future of Harry Kane remains an ongoing topic of discussion surrounding Tottenham Hotspur. The north London club is fighting for a top-four spot to clinch a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. Despite...

Daily Mail

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
The Independent

Why would Manchester United not want Mauricio Pochettino? The arguments don’t add up

There it was, emphasised in a scoreline that read Nantes 3-1 PSG: Mauricio Pochettino is not the manager Manchester United need. Forget the inspired performance from home goalkeeper Alban Lafont at Beaujoire Stadium, who strongly thwarted open-play efforts from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Never mind one of the all-time hideous penalty howlers from the latter – kiss the ball, shimmy, stutter, softest strike going – which killed what was shaping up to be a likely comeback.Ignore too that Paris Saint-Germain are more a brand than a collective, more headliners than harmony and sustainability.The details do not matter...
Daily Mail

Leeds will issue a LIFETIME BAN to any fans found to have thrown missiles towards rival Man United players after Anthony Elanga was struck by an object at Elland Road, with club now reviewing CCTV footage

Leeds have vowed to hand lifetime bans to any fans found to have thrown missiles at Manchester United players after the FA confirmed they are investigating disorder at Sunday's match. Anthony Elanga was struck by an object flung from the crowd while celebrating the Red Devils' third goal in their...
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'prepared to wait to offer Harry Kane a new contract as they accept the ball is in the striker's court' with the England international 'wanting to assess the club's progress before deciding on his future'

Tottenham are prepared to wait it out before offering star striker Harry Kane a new contract. Kane produced one of the standout performances of the season as he scored twice in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Manchester City. The 28-year-old had pushed to join Pep Guardiola's side last summer, only for...
ESPN

Harry Kane future: Tottenham look to fend off interest with new contract - sources

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try and fend off interest in Harry Kane by opening fresh contract talks at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN. Kane pushed to leave Spurs last summer after becoming frustrated at the club's failure to win silverware -- Tottenham's last trophy remains the 2008 League Cup -- but despite Manchester City, among others, expressing a desire to sign the England captain, no club was willing to meet the £150 million asking price.
The Independent

Sean Dyche urges Burnley to get over Brighton win ahead of Tottenham test

Sean Dyche insisted Burnley’s Premier League win at Brighton has been “parked quickly” in time for Tottenham’s visit on Wednesday.The Clarets secured their first victory since October on Saturday to climb off the foot of the table.But Dyche does not see his side’s impressive 3-0 success as a defining moment in their season.He said: “I see it as another big moment, there’s plenty of them during a season. I said straight after the game to the players it was a good performance, well-deserved.“They got their reward with a good win, but it’s just one win. We need plenty more of...
The Guardian

Christian Eriksen steps up comeback with two assists in Brentford friendly

Christian Eriksen has stepped up his push to return to frontline football after another impressive friendly run-out for Brentford. The 30-year-old Denmark international, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in June, played 78 minutes of a behind-closed-doors game against a Rangers XI in Glasgow on Monday and provided two assists in a 2-2 draw.
Daily Mail

Tim Sherwood claims Raphael Varane has been 'terrible' since signing for Manchester United and should be DROPPED... as he insists Harry Maguire is 'better' with Victor Lindelof

Tim Sherwood has urged Ralf Rangnick to drop Raphael Varane - insisting that the Frenchman has been 'terrible' since joining Manchester United. Varane has made 19 appearances in what has been a frustrating season for the Red Devils. Harry Maguire has been the focal point of criticism for his performances...
