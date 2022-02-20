ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man cuts off another man’s leg with buzzsaw in grisly ‘arrangement’

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

An Australian man allegedly cut off another man’s leg with his own buzzsaw, and the victim — who later died – may have asked for the amputation as a gruesome favor.

A 36-year old and a 66-year old who knew each other drove together to a park in Innisfail, where they sat under a tree together just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, police said, according to Australian outlets.

About 20 minutes later, the macabre operation began, as the younger man sawed off the older man’s leg below the knee with the circular saw.

Police said the saw belonged to the older man.

The 36-year old then helped the 66-year old get back into the car before the younger man fled on foot, police said.

The older man was later found in the street by passersby. EMS services pronounced him dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGZKp_0eJunRuS00
A 36-year-old man was arrested for cutting off a 66-year-old’s leg with his own buzzsaw at a park.

The 36-year old was arrested and charged with murder the following day, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters that the nature of the two men’s relationship is unclear.

“Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg,” Hunter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFC2u_0eJunRuS00
After the 36-year-old cut off the 66-year-old’s leg, he helped him back into the car before the younger man fled the scene on foot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvIlR_0eJunRuS00
The older man was found in the street by passersby, as EMS services pronounced him dead at the scene.

“During my 34 years as a police officer, I’ve never experienced a situation as we are presented with here.”

Police could provide no additional details about the nature of the arrangement, and could not confirm whether drugs were involved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man charged with murder after 66 year-old ‘agrees to have leg cut off with saw – then dies of injuries’

A man has been charged with murder in Australia after allegedly using a saw to amputate a 66-year-old man’s leg as part of a suspected “arrangement” between the pair.The accused and deceased are alleged to have driven together to a park in far north Queensland, where they exited the car and sat under a tree.About twenty minutes later, at around 4am on Saturday, the 36-year-old man from Innisfail used a battery-powered circular saw to cut the other man’s leg off below the knee, police alleged.The younger man is then alleged to have left the Fitzgerald Park area on foot, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Murder#Drugs#Australian#Ems
TheDailyBeast

Australian Man Says He Sawed Off Man’s Leg as Part of ‘Arrangement’

A 36-year-old Australian man has been charged with murder after admitting he amputated the leg of a 66-year-old man as part of a yet undisclosed “arrangement” between the two. Queensland police say the two men drove to a park and sat under a tree before the younger man used a battery powered circular saw to remove the older man’s leg below the knee, as captured on CCTV tape. The younger man then helped the older man back into the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The older man was found dead in the car sometime later, apparently as a result of the rogue amputation. “Police will allege these two people were known to each other, the extent of that relationship is still forming part of our investigations,” Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters, according to The Guardian. “Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg. We can say this was not an unprovoked attack.”
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teacher arrested for pulling 12 year-old girl’s hair as students scream at her to stop

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly pulling a 12-year-old girl’s hair during an altercation caught on video.Police were called to reports of an assault at King Robinson Inter-district Magnet School in New Haven, Connecticut, at about 3.45pm on 1 February.Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, was accused of pulling a student’s hair, according to local media reports.She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.Video footage of the incident, obtained by WTNH, appears to show a woman holding on to a girl’s hair inside a classroom before letting go as a crowd of youngsters shout...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Man accused of raping woman on United flight

NEW YORK — A man was arrested after he was accused of raping a woman on a United flight. Police at London's Heathrow Airport were alerted to "an incident" on an inbound trans-Atlantic flight from Newark, New Jersey, on the morning of Jan. 31. "Officers met the aircraft on...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officer ‘horrified’ when senior colleague ‘put her in headlock and kissed her’

A Metropolitan Police officer has recalled the “horrifying” and “demeaning” moment a senior male colleague allegedly grabbed her face and kissed her while on duty – behaviour she said she feared was “becoming a pattern”.In a misconduct hearing on Monday, the female officer claimed Sergeant George Panayi approached her while she sat in the driver’s seat of a police van on 21 December 2019, and began to show her images on women on his phone, saying: “I’m dating them because you are not available.”He is then alleged to have grabbed her face “in a headlock” with both hands – in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

NYC boy, 15, hurt in broad-daylight drive-by shooting: cops

A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a broad-daylight drive-by shooting in the Bronx last week, cops said. The boy was standing at East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue in Fordham Manor around 4:10 p.m. Feb. 10 when someone fired from the backseat of a car, striking him in the leg, police said late Thursday.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend in apartment, cops say

A woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend inside her Bronx apartment early Wednesday, cops said. The 45-year-old victim returned to her apartment on Noble Avenue near Mansion Street in Van Nest just before 4:30 a.m. when her ex-beau, who was already there, knifed her repeatedly in the torso, police said.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy