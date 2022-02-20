ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal Player Ratings for Brentford win – Smith-Rowe best of a great bunch

A much needed win for Arsenal but really need to start turning more chances into goals. Wolves will be much tougher…. Didn’t have too much to do but looked a bit comical when Brentford scored.. Cedric Soares: 7. Played well as cover for Tomi, and got forward often....

Arsenal adulation ‘surreal’ for Emile Smith Rowe as young Gunner fires 10th goal

Emile Smith Rowe admits it was “surreal” to hear his name ring around the Emirates Stadium as he hit his 10th goal of the season in Arsenal’s victory over Brentford.The Gunners kept up their top-four aspirations with a 2-1 win as Smith Rowe and fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka scored the second-half goals before Christian Norgaard’s last-gasp consolation strike.Smith Rowe is Arsenal’s top goalscorer this season but came in for just his second start in the previous nine league games, with Gabriel Martinelli missing out through suspension.Following a frustrating first half, the England international broke the deadlock just three minutes...
