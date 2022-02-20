ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Loaned-out Manchester United star wants permanent transfer away from Old Trafford

By Mark Brus
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly not keen to return to Old Trafford after leaving the club for a loan move to Sevilla in January. The Frenchman had fallen out of favour at Man Utd after a loss...

www.yardbarker.com

Related
Daily Mail

'Questions have to be asked... that was shocking': Social media slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star misses a SITTER from a Paul Pogba cross in Red Devils' victory against Leeds

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Jesse Lingard
CBS Sports

Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
UEFA
WTOP

Fred, Elanga give Man United 4-2 win at Leeds in PL thriller

LEEDS, England (AP) — Manchester United conceded twice in 24 seconds at Leeds to throw away the lead before goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga secured a 4-2 victory in the Premier League on Sunday. First-half headers from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were wiped out by Rodrigo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roy Keane tips Manchester United to finish fourth as long as they 'keep their heads and focus'… as Old Trafford legend hails Jadon Sancho for 'getting a bit of swagger back' after 4-2 win at Leeds

Roy Keane has backed Manchester United to secure a top four finish following their 4-2 victory against Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday. Ralf Rangnick's side held off a spirited fightback from Leeds to move further clear of their rivals for the final Champions League spot. Despite Arsenal, Wolves and...
LEEDS UNITED F.C.
Yardbarker

'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has given a big hint on where his future lies after re-establishing himself as the club's number one. The Spaniard has reclaimed his place as one of United's most important players as a number of high-quality saves keeping the Red Devils in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'will NOT stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way if he wants to leave the club this summer' with the Portuguese star 'ready to quit Old Trafford' if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League

Manchester United will let Cristiano Ronaldo walk out this summer if he makes it clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford, according to reports. After departing Old Trafford 12 years earlier, Ronaldo arrived back at United to plenty of fanfare on deadline day in the summer transfer window. His...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Told €75m Transfer Bid Will Be Accepted

Manchester United are set to have a busy summer involving several transfers. The club are currently without a permanent manager but are sounding out deals ahead of a summer appointment. One of the deals that Manchester United, and a host of European clubs, are interested in is RB Leipzig attacker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
12up

PSG interested in signing Ronaldo this summer

Could we end up seeing Cristiano Ronaldo make his way to Ligue 1 next season? Things appear to be trending in that direction, as 90min is reporting that PSG is interested. Could you imagine Ronaldo teaming up with Lionel Messi?. For PSG, the expectation is that Kylian Mbappe will be...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Match Recap: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United

Leeds United took another difficult defeat at Elland Road, this time at the hands of bitter rivals, Manchester United. The Whites had the first sight of goal when Klich’s beautifully floated cross found Harrison on the left channel who volleyed the ball wide. Forshaw showed a dangerous side when he nicked the ball in the final third before firing a decent strike which was well parried by De Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

David de Gea gets honest on Manchester United future

Manchester United keeper David de Gea has been at the club since 2011 and he doesn’t have any plans on leaving anytime soon. Ahead of a Last 16 Champions League tie with his former club Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard got brutally honest on his future at Old Trafford, with his current deal running out in 2023.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Man United's Rangnick ready for emotional battle at Atletico

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick said his side are ready for an "emotional" battle in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, heaping praise on the hosts' manager Diego Simeone for instilling such passion. While Atletico have reached the knockout rounds for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

