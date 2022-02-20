ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal could be in contention to seal transfer of forward with uncertain future

By Mark Brus
 2 days ago

Arsenal could reportedly be an option for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the summer as his future looks in doubt. The Spain international has been on loan at Juventus this season, but it’s...

Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
CBS Sports

Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes HISTORY as he becomes the FIRST player in the 21st century to score hat-tricks in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and now LaLiga after stellar three-goal Barcelona display against Valencia on Sunday

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made history after becoming the first player to score hat-tricks in four of Europe's top leagues in the 21st century. The 32-year-old, in just his third appearance for the Catalans, netted three times in Barca's 4-1 victory against Valencia on Sunday, after the referee deemed that the former Arsenal man had scored instead of team-mate Pedri.
BBC

'All signs point to a future Premier League superstar'

Nalin Mastou, Stretford Paddock, external contributor. From being called a flop to becoming Manchester United’s most reliable player in just a matter of weeks - it’s fair to say that Jadon Sancho has finally come into his own. The 21-year old forward seems to have found his form....
The Guardian

Christian Eriksen steps up comeback with two assists in Brentford friendly

Christian Eriksen has stepped up his push to return to frontline football after another impressive friendly run-out for Brentford. The 30-year-old Denmark international, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in June, played 78 minutes of a behind-closed-doors game against a Rangers XI in Glasgow on Monday and provided two assists in a 2-2 draw.
