ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

States call on Biden to shift from pandemic to endemic policy

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com
Newsday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — State and local elected leaders are urging the Biden administration to produce a road map for dealing with COVID-19 going forward, to transition from the emergency demands of a pandemic to coping with an ever-present virus. The growing calls for action come as the Centers for...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Utah becomes second state to announce 'endemic' COVID policy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Several states are relaxing rules as case numbers improve. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's new plan to move from pandemic to endemic. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became the second to announce a new plan for handling COVID-19, loosening guidelines and shutting down...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
Eureka Times-Standard

Don’t call it a pandemic, COVID-19 moving to endemic stage

After an almost two-year global emergency, state officials are signaling that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. They say it’s time to take a new approach now that the omicron variant is circulating widely without overwhelming hospitals. “Today COVID-19 is no longer a novel foe,” said California Health and Human...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News anchor Jim Angle dies aged 75

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released, according to the network. Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama. He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014. Angle was awarded the...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Ezekiel Emanuel
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Osterholm
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endemic#Pandemic#Cdc#State#The White House#Omicron#Democratic#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vox

The Supreme Court is not being honest with you

Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered a speech this week that echoed decades of conservative talking points about the proper, limited role of judges in a democracy. But that restrained vision is completely divorced from Barrett’s own conduct as a conservative justice — not to mention that of the Republican majority she consistently votes with.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy