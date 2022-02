Through last Tuesday, an average of 12.2 million watched the 2022 Winter Olympics across NBC Universal's network, cable and streaming platforms, down 42% from the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The average for NBC alone was 10 million, a 47% drop. "These Olympics were a disaster for the network: a buzz-free, hermetically-sealed event in an authoritarian country a half-day’s time zone away, where the enduring images will be the emotional meltdown of Russian teen-agers after a drug-tainted figure skating competition and a bereft Mikaela Shiffrin, sitting on a ski slope wondering what went wrong," says The Associated Press' David Bauder and Joe Reedy, adding: "Viewers stayed away in alarming numbers, and NBC has to wonder whether it was extraordinarily bad luck or if the brand of a once-unifying event for tens of millions of people is permanently tainted." But, they report, "network executives say there are no plans to try and adjust or escape from its rights deal. Several experts say that would be unlikely, given how live sports are increasing in value and represent one of the few ways advertisers can gather large audiences to sell automobiles or beer." NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said the ratings are in line with what they told advertisers, who are sold packages that include linear and streaming coverage. But NBC has not yet said whether the Beijing games turned a profit or lost money. While the next two Olympics -- 2024 Paris Summer Games in France and the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games in Italy -- aren't ideal for NBC because of the time difference, NBC will have the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games and, potentially, a 2030 Vancouver Games to look forward to as part of its Olympic deal, which runs through the 2032 Summer Olympics.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO