Current Records: College of Charleston 14-12; Northeastern 7-19 The College of Charleston Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. College of Charleston and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Matthews Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO