3 new judges to help West Michigan courts handle caseload

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will get three new judges to help deal with case overload.

This month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a set of bills to add judges to six counties and reorganize the court systems in four others.

“Adding judges in areas with high caseloads will mean regular people can have their day in court, without wasting their entire afternoon in a waiting room. Michiganders expect and deserve a justice system that works for them,” the governor said in a statement.

Whitmer signed Senate Bill 694 on Feb. 9, granting an additional judge for Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Presque Isle, Saginaw and Wayne counties. The bill was introduced by state Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, after Whitmer vetoed a similar bill that only dealt with Ottawa County. Whitmer had said she would sign a bill that addressed case problems in counties across the state.

Ottawa and Muskegon counties will each get a fifth circuit judge. Kent County will get a fifth judge for its probate court. Nominees will need to get on the ballot for the August primary to be considered. New judges will be seated Jan. 1, 2023.

“We listen to our judges and prosecutors,” Bumstead told News 8. “We meet quarterly with them and find out what their needs are and how we can make the system more efficient. We’ll listen to them all the time because they are the experts, and we are their voice in Lansing.”

Bumstead said the bills not only help our prosecutors and judges, but also cut down delays between hearings.

“We just want to make sure that the residents of Michigan get a fair and swift system,” Bumstead said. “We don’t want to see cases held up in court forever. Whatever we can do to make it more efficient and work with them, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Court officials in Ottawa County have been asking for help for years. Chief Circuit Court Judge Jon Van Allsburg told the Holland Sentinel that they’ve been pushing for a fifth judge for a long time, saying the county’s population growth has overwhelmed the courts. The Sentinel reported Ottawa County judges worked an average of 55 hours per week on case filings in 2019.

Adding judges to the six counties was just one of a handful of recommendations from the State Court Administrative Office. It publishes an analysis every two years looking at the amount of work and time spent on cases in our courts. The SCAO made several other suggestions, as well. Bumstead said lawmakers are already working on bills to put more of them into action.

Two judicial precincts reorganized

Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 654 , which reorganizes the court system for four Michigan counties. Currently, the 27th judicial circuit covers Newaygo and Oceana County and the 51st judicial circuit covers Mason and Lake County. On July 1, the 27th judicial circuit will cover Newaygo and Lake County and the 51st judicial circuit will cover Mason and Oceana County.

“With Newaygo and Oceana, they had over 60, 70% of the workload and population base,” Bumstead said. “It made more sense from talking to the judges there for Newaygo and Lake to go together and Oceana and Mason to go together, spread the workload out.”

Bumstead also noted the move comes at no major cost to the taxpayers.

“There’s no extra cost to the state. It just spreads the workload out, no cost to the state or the locals. It just makes it more efficient,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.