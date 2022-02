The sole survivor from a boat that capsized off the Florida coast with dozens of people onboard is sharing what he says led to a tragedy on the high seas. Juan Esteban Montoya, 22, said he was among 40 people who set sail from the Bahamas over a week ago, hoping to reach the United States. Montoya said the engine shut down three hours into the trip and waves overtook the boat.

