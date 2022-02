STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island mother of five was fatally struck by a large gravestone at a Graniteville cemetery in the fall of last year, a lawsuit alleges. The harrowing incident allegedly unfolded on Oct. 28, 2021, when Elvira Navarro, 53 — while working for a third-party company to do work at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, located at 1126 Richmond Ave. — “was suddenly and without warning struck by a large falling gravestone,” according to the suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO