Theater & Dance

Dick Van Dyke Teams Up With His Wife In Adorable Music Video All About Love.

By Kelsey Bjork
InspireMore
InspireMore
 2 days ago
To celebrate a day all about love, Arlene & the Vantastix released a music video for their cover of “Everybody Loves a Lover” that included a very special person… Dick Van Dyke!. Seeing Van Dyke put on his dancing shoes is always incredible, but...

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
