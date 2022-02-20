Of course, a Black woman is qualified to sit on the Supreme Court | Letters

The U.S. Supreme Court. [ JOSE LUIS MAGANA | AP ]

Of course, a Black woman is qualified

Achieving diversity requires intentionality | Column, Feb. 3

When the Supreme Court was established in 1789, and for nearly the next two centuries, when a person was nominated to the high court it was certain to be a white man. No president had to make a campaign promise to nominate a white man. No one expected anything else. It wasn’t until 1967 that a Black man, Thurgood Marshall, was nominated by President Lyndon Johnson and confirmed to the court. Ninety-five justices had come before him. All white men.

In 1980, presidential candidate Ronald Reagan pledged that he would appoint a woman to the Supreme Court. He didn’t have to say “a white woman.” Of course it would be a white woman. Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Now, 42 years later, a Black woman will be nominated and ultimately confirmed. No one should be fighting this appointment. Some opponents act as if no Black woman could possibly be qualified. This only promotes the view of our Republican leaders as the misogynistic white supremacists that recent events have led many to believe they are. Anyone opposed to elevating a Black woman to the Supreme Court should be studying the qualifications and career paths of the nominees before them. It might just open their minds.

Susan Harper, St. Petersburg

The Electoral College’s twofold problem

The National Popular Vote compact makes every ballot count | Column, Feb. 5

The Founding Fathers primarily set up the Electoral College as a check on the popular vote of the “uneducated masses,” whom they worried could too easily fall prey to the rhetoric of an unqualified populist demagogue. They envisioned that the electors would come from society’s educated elites and would individually vote their conscience for a president who was qualified to lead the country. What they could not anticipate, however, is today’s dominant two-party system and the distortions to the Electoral College process by it and by various laws, among them states tying all their electors to that state’s popular vote winner, no matter how slim the margin. The problem with the Electoral College today is twofold: It neither functions as intended by the Founders, nor does it always reflect the will of the people through the popular vote.

Todd Tanney, Clearwater

Let them work and get insurance

Medicaid Buy-In bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis may not support expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but House Bill 675 Medicaid Buy-In Program would be a win-win: It would deliver quality health care to thousands of Floridians with disabilities and save the state money. What would this bill do? It would allow individuals with disabilities — who are between 16 and 64 years of age and whose incomes exceed the maximum level to be eligible for Medicaid, which is an abysmal $12,000 on average — to get the health care they need to work, live and thrive.

There are many Floridian with disabilities who want to work but are forced to stay home in order to qualify for Medicaid, and this bill would fix that. By earning a living wage they would no longer need access to subsidized housing, utility assistance or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is being done in all but four states: Florida is one of those four that are forcing people to choose between working and accessing adequate health care. HB 675 could potentially benefit 829,057 individuals with disabilities in Florida. How could anyone be against this?

David Cation, Tampa

Satire, but still sad

Nazis? Or maybe just Col. Klink | Column, Feb. 13

What an outstanding ironical and satirical article by columnist Daniel Ruth! I count it among the best such pieces along with Jonathan Swift’s “A Modest Proposal.” However, when I stopped my musings — — which vaguely approached laughter — I almost broke into tears contemplating the corruption, calumny and mendacity that parade themselves in the countenances of our Republican leaders in Florida and in our U.S. Congress.

Ralph Madison, St. Petersburg

Don’t ban what’s challenging

Suitable Reading: A Clash of Morals | Feb. 13

My son attended Pinellas schools. The books selected for class reading were always boring and well below his reading level. One, in particular, I remember because my son, who was an avid reader, complained about it everyday in seventh grade. I finally bought the book and agreed that it was boring and below the level of seventh-grade honors English. In fact, it was not until his senior year in high school that the teacher chose books that were interesting to him, and at his level. Two of the books that he particularly enjoyed were Catch 22 and 1984. These are two books that the parents in the article would probably ban. They can choose what their children should read. They should never be allowed to choose the books for other children whose parents base their decisions on what interests the child and what is distinguished literature.

Ann Jamieson, St Petersburg