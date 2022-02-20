Wild last-lap crash at Daytona; debris falls in Michael Jordan’s area

Myatt Snider goes airborne as he crashes on the final lap during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. [ JIM TOPPER | AP ]

DAYTONA BEACH — NASCAR driver Myatt Snider needed a few seconds to get his bearings before heading to the infield care center at Daytona International Speedway. Snider had just climbed out of his car after an airborne crash Saturday night that separated his car’s engine from the rest of the vehicle.

“You don’t really know what’s going on. You’re just going some direction and it’s not the right one,” said Snider, speaking about a half-hour after the worst accident of his career.

Snider’s No. 31 Chevrolet hit the outside wall on the final lap of the Beef It’s What’s for Dinner 300, the opener of the Xfinity Series. His car went airborne, hitting the catch-fence directly in front of where basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was watching, and skidded across the track and into the grass in flames.

The back-half of his car was entirely ripped apart as Austin Hill surged to the front of the pack to win the race as cars collected behind him.

Jordan was on the backside of the catch-fence with Cup driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR’s lower-series events. Wallace drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan and Cup driver Denny Hamlin. Neither Jordan nor Wallace were reported to be injured.

“You can see Michael right there. Him and his whole crew,” said Hamlin, who was working the race on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast as it showed images of the hole in the fencing. “They said they’ve got debris in their area, so it’s crazy. He’s been here since Thursday. Big race fan, he loves watching these races.”

The field had soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing Snider to turn right into the wall. “Motor’s gone, fuel cell’s gone, there was not much left of that racecar,” Snider, 27, said. “Yard sale.”

He described the situation that sent him for his first flip in his career, his 67th race in the series.

“It’s the last lap and everybody’s trying … to push as hard as possible, and I’m trying to keep as much momentum as I can get,” Snider said. “I felt a push and started feeling the car go right, and I’m like, ‘Crap. I might be along for a ride here.’ And sure enough, I was.”

Hill had pulled alongside leader AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and was scored ahead when NASCAR called the caution. NASCAR had to review the finish before ruling the win for Hill, who moved up from the Truck Series this season for a full-time Xfinity ride with Richard Childress Racing.

Hill’s win in his very first race with RCR was the first victory this week at Daytona for Chevrolet. Ford had won two Daytona 500 qualifying races and Friday night’s Truck Series opener, won by Zane Smith in his first race for Front Row Motorsports.

Hill made it three consecutive nights that a new driver-team pairing went to Daytona’s Victory Lane. Brad Keselowski won a Thursday night qualifier with RFK Racing, the rebrand of Jack Roush’s team that Keselowski joined as a part-owner.

Despite the violent nature of the wreck, Snider was able to walk away relatively unscathed. He said he’ll have his left foot further evaluated. “It is sore, but I think I should be fine to race, so it’s just a matter of leaving it to the experts,” he said.

Team owner Richard Childress described the relief he felt upon seeing Snider exit from the crash. “That was on our hearts and minds until he was safe and out of the car,” Childress said.

“I’m extremely blessed to be as OK as I am. … I can’t profess enough how glad I am that I’m all good,” said Snider, who finished 22nd.

Information from the Associated Press, the Charlotte Observer and racingnews.com was used in this report.