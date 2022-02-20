ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Wild last-lap crash at Daytona; debris falls in Michael Jordan’s area

By Times news services
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458NLG_0eJukLxx00
Myatt Snider goes airborne as he crashes on the final lap during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. [ JIM TOPPER | AP ]

DAYTONA BEACH — NASCAR driver Myatt Snider needed a few seconds to get his bearings before heading to the infield care center at Daytona International Speedway. Snider had just climbed out of his car after an airborne crash Saturday night that separated his car’s engine from the rest of the vehicle.

“You don’t really know what’s going on. You’re just going some direction and it’s not the right one,” said Snider, speaking about a half-hour after the worst accident of his career.

Snider’s No. 31 Chevrolet hit the outside wall on the final lap of the Beef It’s What’s for Dinner 300, the opener of the Xfinity Series. His car went airborne, hitting the catch-fence directly in front of where basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was watching, and skidded across the track and into the grass in flames.

The back-half of his car was entirely ripped apart as Austin Hill surged to the front of the pack to win the race as cars collected behind him.

Jordan was on the backside of the catch-fence with Cup driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR’s lower-series events. Wallace drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan and Cup driver Denny Hamlin. Neither Jordan nor Wallace were reported to be injured.

“You can see Michael right there. Him and his whole crew,” said Hamlin, who was working the race on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast as it showed images of the hole in the fencing. “They said they’ve got debris in their area, so it’s crazy. He’s been here since Thursday. Big race fan, he loves watching these races.”

The field had soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing Snider to turn right into the wall. “Motor’s gone, fuel cell’s gone, there was not much left of that racecar,” Snider, 27, said. “Yard sale.”

He described the situation that sent him for his first flip in his career, his 67th race in the series.

“It’s the last lap and everybody’s trying … to push as hard as possible, and I’m trying to keep as much momentum as I can get,” Snider said. “I felt a push and started feeling the car go right, and I’m like, ‘Crap. I might be along for a ride here.’ And sure enough, I was.”

Hill had pulled alongside leader AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and was scored ahead when NASCAR called the caution. NASCAR had to review the finish before ruling the win for Hill, who moved up from the Truck Series this season for a full-time Xfinity ride with Richard Childress Racing.

Hill’s win in his very first race with RCR was the first victory this week at Daytona for Chevrolet. Ford had won two Daytona 500 qualifying races and Friday night’s Truck Series opener, won by Zane Smith in his first race for Front Row Motorsports.

Hill made it three consecutive nights that a new driver-team pairing went to Daytona’s Victory Lane. Brad Keselowski won a Thursday night qualifier with RFK Racing, the rebrand of Jack Roush’s team that Keselowski joined as a part-owner.

Despite the violent nature of the wreck, Snider was able to walk away relatively unscathed. He said he’ll have his left foot further evaluated. “It is sore, but I think I should be fine to race, so it’s just a matter of leaving it to the experts,” he said.

Team owner Richard Childress described the relief he felt upon seeing Snider exit from the crash. “That was on our hearts and minds until he was safe and out of the car,” Childress said.

“I’m extremely blessed to be as OK as I am. … I can’t profess enough how glad I am that I’m all good,” said Snider, who finished 22nd.

Information from the Associated Press, the Charlotte Observer and racingnews.com was used in this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Aric Almirola finishes fifth in (likely) final Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH — Tampa’s Aric Almirola entered the final lap of Sunday’s Daytona 500 envisioning a storybook ending. The Hillsborough High alumnus has won at Daytona International Speedway before and was leading with half a lap left four years ago before crashing. So when he avoided two late crashes and found himself near the front at the end of what will likely be his final 500, Almirola could sense a historic farewell.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning hope to avoid another slow start out of the break

TAMPA — The well-rested Lightning returned to the ice Monday following a five-day break, but fully knowing they have no time to waste in preparing for Wednesday’s game against Edmonton at Amalie Arena. After spending most of his career in Southern California, the home of Disneyland, right wing...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning replacements have made it easier to let go of the past

TAMPA — The ceremonies and video tributes are mostly finished. Yanni Gourde came through with Seattle in November and got his Stanley Cup ring and a sublime ovation at Amalie Arena. Barclay Goodrow was here in December, Blake Coleman and Luke Schenn stopped by in January. Once Tyler Johnson shows up with Chicago in April, Tampa Bay’s scrapbook of 2021 memories can finally be closed.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning-Predators Stadium Series game by the numbers

TAMPA — Preparations are underway in Nashville as the NHL transforms Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, for Saturday’s Stadium Series game between the Lightning and Predators. It will be the first outdoor game in Lightning history. They will become the 27th of the league’s...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Jack Roush
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Myatt Snider
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Austin Hill
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Brad Keselowski
Tampa Bay Times

USF intrasquad spring game set for April 9 at Raymond James

The USF football team, which begins spring practice a week from today, will conclude it with the annual spring game April 9 at Raymond James Stadium. The game begins at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5 and parking lots opening at 4. Parking and admission are free. An alumni...
Tampa Bay Times

‘Pooh Bear’ Williams, FSU football fan favorite, dies in car crash

Former Florida State fullback Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams died in a car crash Thursday morning near his hometown of Crescent City. Williams was part of the FSU program from 1993-96 and quickly grew into a fan favorite. He was a part of Seminoles teams that combined to go 43-5 with four ACC championships while claiming a consensus national championship in 1993. He missed the 1994 season after a knee injury and finished his college career with 472 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 109 carries in 31 appearances.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Peek at potential of Rays prospects is promising

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays saw what Shane Baz could do last year in progressing from promising prospect to major leaguer. A non-roster invitee to spring camp at 21 — having last pitched competitively in 2019 at low Class A Bowling Green — Baz made it all the way to the majors and into the Rays’ postseason rotation.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Richard Childress Racing#Fox Sports#Motor
Tampa Bay Times

This USF softball pair is always on the same page

CLEARWATER — USF senior Georgina Corrick doesn’t have one of those big lists of numbers and notes wrapped around her forearm like many softball pitchers these days. Those spreadsheets that pitchers look at after their coach calls out a number corresponding to a certain pitch and placement in the strike zone.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Charles Woodson thinks Tom Brady is done playing

DAYTONA BEACH — Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said he thinks Tom Brady’s career in the NFL and with the Bucs is indeed over. “I don’t think Tom is one of those people that just dose things on a whim,” said Woodson, who played with Brady at Michigan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Tampa Bay Times

Charlie Strong joining University of Miami staff: report

Former USF coach Charlie Strong is returning to the state college ranks. ESPN first reported late Friday evening that Strong, who spent the 2021 season on Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jaguars, is finalizing a deal to coach linebackers at the University of Miami. Strong, 61, didn’t immediately respond...
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy