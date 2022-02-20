ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Holland recently did some ‘undercover’ shifts as a bartender

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Tom Holland has revealed he worked a few shifts at one of London’s fanciest bars in order to prepare him for an upcoming role.

The Spiderman actor, 25, revealed to GQ that he’d trained as a bartender at Chiltern Firehouse , a fancy venue in Marylebone, frequented by A-Listers.

It was all in preparation for his role in new movie Unchartered, where he plays character Nathan Drake .

Tom will star alongside Mark Wahlberg for the video game-based prequel.

According to GQ, Holland learned “how to mix cocktails, practice trick pours, toss bottles around”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Tom Holland Confirms It Was Andrew Garfield’s Idea to Recreate the Pointing ‘Spider-Man’ Meme

Sometimes it takes three times the Spidey sense to make a record-breaking blockbuster. Tom Holland confirmed during a conversation Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Deadline that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” had a special, lightning-in-the-bottle magic from the start. “I always knew this film would be loved around the world,” Holland said, “but I didn’t think it would be quite as massive.” Holland called playing Spider-Man alongside fellow MCU alums Maguire and Garfield a “playful” process. “It was so collaborative,” Holland said, before adding, “From [Garfield] cracking Tobey’s back to [him] coming up with the idea of pointing at us, it was...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted’s Tom Holland Jokes About His Height Difference With Mark Wahlberg After New Trailer Is Released

Film adaptations of video games haven’t historically had the best record of success. But there have been a few exceptions recently like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat– both of which will be getting a sequel. The genre will be getting a new addition with Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie. And now Tom Holland is making jokes about his height difference with Mark Wahlberg after a new trailer is released.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartender#Chiltern Firehouse#A Listers
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: ‘Uncharted’ Starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg

There’s a new action film coming out and it looks really good! Nathan Drake(Tom Holland) and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. Uncharted hits theaters on February 18th, see the trailer inside and my pr package that arrived yesterday!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Mark Major Relationship Milestone

Tom Holland and Zendaya may have bought a house together, taking their real-life romance to the next level. According to a report by The Mirror, the two 25-year-old actors purchased a massive 6-bedroom house in London. So far, the couple has not confirmed this news or commented on it. Holland...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady reacts to his wife Gisele and daughter twinning in adorable snap

Tom Brady showered his wife Gisele Bündchen's Instagram comments with heart emojis after she posted an adorable snap of herself with their daughter Vivian. The new picture, which the supermodel shared on Sunday, showed her daughter planting a kiss on her cheek while the pair rode on horseback in front of a scenic backdrop.
NFL
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Uncharted’ on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the Tom Holland Movie

You just can’t keep Tom Holland from leaping through the air—except in his new action movie, Uncharted, he doesn’t have any webbing to catch him. Based on the popular video game series of the same name, Uncharted tells the story of a young treasure hunter named Nathan Drake (played by Holland) who teams up with a seasoned treasure hunter named Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) to attempt to track down golden artifacts worth upward of five billion billion dollars, that were hidden somewhere by the crew of the Magellan Expedition.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

516K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy