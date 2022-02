Why reserve dessert for holiday menus and dinners out only? If you ask us, wildly busy weekdays are the ones that really deserve to be sweetened up. And when celebration-worthy events fall on a weekday, dessert is an absolute must. To save you an expensive trip to a bakery, we've gathered up easy dessert recipes you can whip up on a hectic weeknight but that still look and taste like a special treat. They're short on ingredients and prep time but are jam-packed with flavor from chocolate, fruit, nut butter, and more of your favorite cravings-busters. No matter how busy the rest of your day is, you can (and if you ask us, you should!) carve out time to treat yourself and your loved ones with these quick and easy desserts.

