Richland County, OH

Athena Award winner is 'cheerleader for everything she's involved in'

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
There isn't a bigger cheerleader for Richland County than DeLee Powell.

Powell, president of Baker's Collision Repair Specialists, was named the winner of the Athena Award Wednesday night at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development annual meeting held at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.

The ATHENA award was founded to recognize women in the community for demonstrating professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

There are many exceptional women in our community who are active and involved in making it a better place," Jodie Perry, Chamber president, said.

"In fact this decision seems to get harder each year with such a strong community! This year’s recipient has a true heart of gold and has worked to improve our area for many years. She’s a woman in an industry dominated by men, and has worked to open doors for other women who will follow her. She has served on many local boards of directors generously giving her time and talents beyond the normal workday. She has the highest integrity and has earned the respect of her peers," Perry said.

She has volunteered extensively for organizations like Rotary Club of Mansfield, the United Way and Salvation Army.

WIN ‐Women's Industry Network announced Powell as 2021 Most Influential Women award (MIW).

This award is nationwide and offered to the industry leaders. It honors women whose career achievements enhanced the collision repair industry, Perry said.

This has only been given to 80 women since 1999 who have enriched the collision repair industry with leadership, vision, commitment to excellence and community involvement, Perry said.

Recognized for leadership, generosity

Powell was lauded for her leadership and generosity to the community by local community leaders Wednesday night, including Dan Varn, executive director of United Way of Richland County.

"DeLee always has a mind for the community in everything that she does and she brings a unique enthusiasm to that where she is just a cheerleader for everything she is involved with and gives it 110% and gives her all to make it the best possible," Varn said.

Varn added Powell "has a heart of gold.

Businessman and philanthropist Grant Milliron, said, "The Scripture tells us you should live by faith, hope and by charity.

"To run a small business you must have faith and you've got to have hope," Milliron said. "But then when you pay attention to those it doesn't leave a lot of time for charity. But somehow or other, DeLee finds a lot of time."

Baker's was established in 1953 by DeLee's parents, Mervin and Esther Baker. Powell came to the family-owned business in 2001.

The Chamber chairman's award winner was David Eichinger of Merrill Lynch. Eichinger's father also is a past winner of the award.

