ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Today is: Love Your Pet Day

By News Journal/News-Messenger
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9wv2_0eJuiIFM00

Owners of pets share all their love with them today — it doesn't matter whether they have a dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, reptile, goldfish or something else. Well over half of Americans have a pet, which is something to celebrate, as pets bring many health benefits. Today, the mutual benefits and love humans and pets bring to each other is at its peak.

Share as much love as you can with your pet or pets today. Spend extra time playing with them today. You could even make or buy some toys for your dog, cat, or other pets.

Give your pet some treats. Maybe they have a favorite you could surprise them with. There are also many recipes online for homemade treats for cats or dogs that you could try.

Source: Checkiday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

National Love Your Pet Day: Spoil your furry friends with these toys and treats

Of course you love your pet every day but Feb. 20 makes it official on National Love Your Pet Day. Whether you have an energetic puppy or a cat who loves you in their own way, it is in a pet guardian’s nature to shower their indoor animals with toys and activity sets to keep them entertained. This list also includes toys for birds, guinea pigs, mice and rabbits. All pets are welcome here.
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Bo

Bo is a super handsome, 3-year-old hound mix looking for a home!. Bo was rescued by the Great Plains SPCA HERO Team after living most of his life outdoors on a chain. Bo has warmed up beautifully at the shelter and has many new friends!. He is very treat-motivated and...
PETS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Press

Love Your Pet Survey Inforgraphic

Skout's Honor Valentine's Day Survey Reveals How Much We Really Love Our Pets!. OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skout's Honor, a pet specialty brand known for its life-changing pet essentials, today shared its findings after surveying more than 1,000 pet parents this Valentine's Day season about their love for their pets. To no one's surprise, the results unequivocally confirmed that pets have effectively taken over a big part of our lives, and our hearts. In fact, the survey found that our love for our pets can sometimes take precedence over our friends, spouses and even our own kids!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cat#Health Benefits#Much Love#Toys#Americans#Checkiday Com
Daily Reflector

Valentine’s Day safety for your pets

Monday is Valentine’s Day and although the holiday celebrates love, it is also associated with exchanging cards, flowers, and chocolates and candy. Unfortunately for those of us in the pet health field, Valentine’s Day can also be a time of increased pet medical problems and increased visits to vet emergency hospitals.
DRINKS
Sentinel & Enterprise

Pet Talk: Have fun when celebrating Valentine’s Day with your pets

DEAR PET TALK: What is a good way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with my pet?. DEAR CRAZY ABOUT PETS: The items that may delight humans on this day: flowers and chocolate are definitely not on the list for pets. As for Valentine’s Day: think about what your pet’s day is like — do they have a set routine, as to walks, naps, feeding? You’ll want to keep that routine the same, but consider giving them some extra attention, or getting a new toy.
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Cello

Cello is a very pretty girl. She absolutely LOVES bird and squirrel watching, whether out the window or on TV!. Cello is affectionate and, when she's done with the lovin', she'll let you know. She's a playful girl and is very good at using her scratching post. Cello would like...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Herschel Chewy

Herschel Chewy is a Shepherd Mix who is 1 year and 3 months old. If you find yourself thinking, "Hey, this fella looks a little squirrely." Well, he certainly does! His coat colors, his personality, and definitely the way he bounces around when he plays!. He is dog friendly. However,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Talk 1340

Free Pet Microchipping Today In Lubbock

My wife and I just recently got a new puppy and have been going through all the ups and downs of training the new puppy. Fortunately, she is a smart dog and has learned very quickly when it comes to needing to go outside. And we aren't the only ones who got new dog for Christmas or around the holiday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Wicked Local

My dog is my Valentine: South Shore pet owners splurge on the day of love

HINGHAM – When they walk into Happy Tails Dog Bakery & Treats in Hingham, the four-legged clients are quick to jump, put their paws on the display cases and eagerly select their treat, manager Rebeca Lee said. The sweet-smelling, animal-friendly desserts in the case are available all year long,...
HINGHAM, MA
KLTV

Benefits of spaying your pet explained on World Spay Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People, joined East Texas Now to talk about World Spay Day. Helms encourages pet parents to spay their animals, saying it benefits society and is good for your dog or cat’s health. She explained tax dollars are spent...
TYLER, TX
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is a 1.5-year-old Pit Bull. She came to Wayside Waifs after being rescued from a puppy mill last year. She enjoys playing, exploring and hiking. She has learned so much with training while at Wayside; commands, mental stimulation and brain games. She likes to run and would make...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

966
Followers
678
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy