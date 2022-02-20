Today is: Love Your Pet Day

Owners of pets share all their love with them today — it doesn't matter whether they have a dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, reptile, goldfish or something else. Well over half of Americans have a pet, which is something to celebrate, as pets bring many health benefits. Today, the mutual benefits and love humans and pets bring to each other is at its peak.

Share as much love as you can with your pet or pets today. Spend extra time playing with them today. You could even make or buy some toys for your dog, cat, or other pets.

Give your pet some treats. Maybe they have a favorite you could surprise them with. There are also many recipes online for homemade treats for cats or dogs that you could try.

