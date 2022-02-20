ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, OH

Breeden column: My grandmother was a writer

Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
NOTE: Bertha Gatwood Kerns was my maternal grandmother. She was born in Colerain Township near Hallsville, Ohio on March 2, 1875 to Cyrus and Ellen Bower Gatwood. On July 10, 1892 she married Luther Bookwalter Kerns and they had six daughters and three sons. Bertha passed away on November 3, 1954 when I was nine years old. She passed away without me knowing much about her. Being less than ten years old I thought of her as a very old woman who was almost blind and very enfeebled.

In my later years, I learned that she had been a midwife for women in the Hallsville area who were giving birth. I also heard that she often wrote letters and other pieces for those in the area that were illiterate and did not know how to read or write. I am not sure, but my love of writing was possibly passed down from her. The only piece of her writing that I have is the following article, something she wrote for the Hallsville, Ohio Centennial on June 19 and 20, 1937 the one -hundredth year for the village of Economy, later named Hallsville. The following is her article (unedited) written 85 years ago as a tribute to pioneer mothers. It gives us some insight on life in that time period.

A Tribute To Our Pioneer Mothers - 1937

By Bertha Gatwood Kerns

“Much has been said of our pioneer fathers, and, while we have the utmost respect for them, yet it should be remembered there were pioneer women, too, who should be given a place of honor in the 100th Birthday Celebration of our little village of Economy. The pioneer mothers were neither ashamed or afraid to take up their axes and go into the forest (for such this neighborhood might be called at that time) to assist in the cutting of the logs from which their new home was to be built. These usually consisted of one room, with a large fireplace, while tallow candles served for lights. Quite a contrast to the modern homes of today, with gas, electricity, radio and other conveniences.

Then, when the children of the family needed new clothes, they were made from the wool of the sheep, which our mothers helped to raise. The sheep were sheared, the wool was picked, washed, carded and spun into yarn by these mothers, then woven into cloth, from which the suit was made by hand, worked with neat tiny stitches.

Then, ability to perform any and all labor was indeed a virtue. All of this required a great deal of time, but the sound of the spinning wheel took the place of the radio of today, and we can readily see why most of the earlier homes boasted of a front porch running the full length of the house.

In the olden days the daily preparation for school was indeed a task. Many of the pupils lived two or three miles from the school house, and everybody walked, crossing thru creeks, woods, and plowed fields. This necessitated early rising on the part of the mother, who needed to prepare breakfast and also put up lunches for her hungry group. Today’s school children find a bus waiting them, at their very door, while almost every school building is equipped with a cafeteria. These are but a few of the many changes that might be mentioned.

Although church buildings were far apart, and the mode of travel quiet different from that of today, we still find our pioneer parents were church going and God fearing people, who often walked many miles to hear the word of God.

What would they have thought of the airplanes, which daily circle over our heads, or of the automobile which we constantly use? Yet the God we worship today in the beautiful buildings which we now have, quite different from the one-roomed log structures of a century ago, is the same God which sustained our forefathers and mothers through the hardships they certainly had to endure. But mothers were content to labor shoulder to shoulder with their men. They had faith too, believing that labor was dignified and not in vain, and now most them have passed on to their reward. Our pioneer mothers – God

Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

