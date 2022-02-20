Whitehaven leaders discuss history, look to future

Those relatively unfamiliar with Whitehaven may think of its proximity to the airport, FedEx, or tourist attractions like Graceland as the neighborhood’s key characteristics.

But to those who live there, Whitehaven is much more than that, with its rich history, independently owned businesses and a deep sense of pride — or “neighborhoodism,” as one leader calls it.

Many of its residents live by the tagline, “Whitehaven is worthy, Whitehaven is worth it,” because, for decades, the community has suffered from disinvestment. But now, the neighborhood is starting to undergo a type of resurgence that is unique to Whitehaven. It is once again becoming a community where its people can live, work and play.

Much of the neighborhood’s rebirth can be attributed to the efforts of its residents, whether that’s by hosting a neighborhood appreciation week, supporting small businesses or organizing a community project. Whitehaven is considered a neighborhood with some of the highest community involvement in the city.

Whitehaven is the largest neighborhood on the south side of Memphis and is a predominantly middle-class African American community. But, as many other communities in Memphis did, it started out as a primarily white, upper-class section of Shelby County.

Whitehaven was first settled in the early 1800s and served as a farming community through the mid-20th century. In the late 19th century, the Mississippi and Tennessee Railroad was built through the community. The station stop was named for Francis M. White, the president of the railroad company. The community ultimately became known as White’s Station, and then Whitehaven.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Whitehaven became a popular suburban area for baby boomer families. During that time, Elvis Presley bought his Graceland mansion on what is now Elvis Presley Boulevard.

In 1970, Whitehaven was annexed into the City of Memphis, much to the residents’ dismay. And with that annexation came the white flight.

Some current Whitehaven residents, like Pearl Eva Walker, remember this shift in demographics. In 1974, when Walker was 13 years old, she moved to Whitehaven from South Memphis with her mother and sister.

“It was a big deal for her to be able to provide more of a quality environment, neighborhood for us, a quality school,” she said. “As a young girl coming to Whitehaven, it was just a big deal. It was so exciting. And it seemed like it was so far away from where we lived, but it wasn’t.”

The area was the go-to place for “Memphis’ upwardly mobile Black middle class coming out of segregation.” Walker remembers a community with vast opportunities, good jobs, good schools, a post office and more. With easy access to Interstate 55, Interstate 240 and Interstate 40, residents could get where they need to go outside of the community within minutes. But a lot of the booming places she remembers, like department stores, movie theaters and bowling alleys, have since closed down.

“When the white flight left and the investment left and the corporate branch left, it was just a longing and a passion for the Whitehaven of yesterday,” the self-professed cheerleader of Whitehaven said. “But that is not what we’re trying to create here. We’re just trying to create a new, vibrant, sustaining Whitehaven.”

As an advocate for her beloved neighborhood, she wanted to encourage its revitalization in the way she best knew how.

“I decided to formalize that energy and formalize myself as a cheerleader,” Walker said. “And I felt I needed to start a neighborhood association to formalize that.”

In 2018, she founded the I Love Whitehaven Neighborhood and Business Association as a way to “reclaim, rebrand and uphold” Whitehaven as a place of value.

She also hosts a talk show called State of the City, where she talks about matters related to Memphis. She is an energy justice advocate and is involved with organizations and campaigns like Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Memphis Has the Power. Her Facebook page Memphis Raise Your Expectations, devoted to sharing Memphis-based social, historical and political commentary, has garnered more than 5,000 followers.

Every year, during Thanksgiving weekend, Whitehaven is the site of a huge Christmas celebration, with a Christmas tree lighting at Graceland, Songs of the Season high school choir concert and the Whitehaven Christmas Parade hosted by unofficial mayor of Whitehaven, Hazel Moore. The events attract thousands of attendees each year.

As big as these events are, Walker noticed people would leave right after the parade, which takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. So she founded the annual Holiday Marketplace to keep people in the area. Each year, 200 people attend the marketplace.

In November 2021, she hosted the marketplace alongside the annual Black Restaurant Week, usually in January, and other “I Love Whitehaven Week” events. The theme was, “Whitehaven is worthy, Whitehaven is worth it.”

But Black-owned businesses should be honored throughout the year, Walker said. Soon, she will release an online business directory for Black-owned businesses in the city. So far, around 60 businesses have registered.

“Memphis needs a very strong, Black, economic base, like a Black Wall Street,” she said. “That is our vision for Whitehaven.”

Whitehaven is home to many other neighborhood and business associations, includingGreater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corp., Respect the Haven Community Development Corp., Watchful Eye Neighborhood Association, and McCorkle Road Neighborhood Development Association. But Walker does not see any of them as competition.

“We don’t think of ourselves in competition with each other,” she said. “We support each other, play on each other, we refer to each other as co-collaborators.”

Although Whitehaven has suffered from disinvestment for some time, Walker sees the neighborhood coming up with emergence of new businesses, renovations and community services: the Thomas Davis Family Branch YMCA, BLP Film Studios, Elvis Presley Boulevard renovations, new Fire Station #43 and a satellite registrar’s office.

A redevelopment Walker said she favors is the newly renovated David Carnes Park, named for David Carnes, one of the first African Americans to own land in Whitehaven. The park sits where his home used to be near the intersection of Whitehaven Lane and Auburn.

The splash pads at Whitehaven Community Center await warmer weather on Feb. 16, 2022. (Patrick Lantip/Daily Memphian)

In 2019, the park underwent a $5.4 million renovation, funded by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Health Foundation. It was the first of the city-owned parks to get a splash pad, along with a new playground, walking paths, fitness equipment, obstacle course, turfed multipurpose field and pavilions.

City councilwoman Patrice Robinson, who represents Whitehaven, helped pull off the project.

“They allowed me to participate in the process, and we got the children in the community to say what they wanted in the park,” Robinson said. “And they got the adults in the community, the senior citizens, to say what they want in the park. And it’s all there.”

Robinson, a member of the City Council since 2016, has overseen or participated in a number of projects, including the ongoing development of the new YMCA (she is particularly proud of the fact that this will provide pool access to community members) and renovations to Whitehaven Community Center, Whitehaven Library and Southbrook Town Center.

“(Southbrook Mall) looks better than it did when they first built it when I was a little girl,” Robinson said. “That’s a big piece in the Whitehaven community.”

Patrice Robinson

Robinson, who is originally from the Alcy-Ball neighborhood, moved to Whitehaven in 1977 when her first daughter was born. For more than 30 years, she worked as a human relations employee for Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division.

In 1986, she got her first taste of community leadership when she founded the Valleywood Homeowners Association in her home.

Then, in 1999, she was inspired to step up the leadership ladder when, during a neighborhood association meeting, TaJuan Stout Mitchell, a Memphis City Schools board member who was running for the City Council, made a presentation about her candidacy.

“She was soliciting our vote in support, and while she was there, she talked about the candidate she’d like to see fill her seat on the school board,” Robinson said. “And as she talked about that, I said, ‘oh, that sounds like me.’ ”

Mitchell was elected to the City Council, and Robinson sought her former seat on the school board. In 2000, Robinson was elected, and she served for 13 years, holding the title of board president in 2004 and 2007. She also served as the MCS Board representative and president on the 2010-2011 Tennessee Legislative Network.

Before running for the school board seat, Robinson, who had never worked on a campaign and who never had much interest in politics, drew upon the wisdom from a book called “How to Win a Local Election” by Lawrence Grey.

“I read (self-help books) for my Christian life, and I never thought about it for secular life,” Robinson said. “And I decided, ‘let me go buy me a book,’ and I found one. I recommend it to people even today.”

Once Robinson became a City Council member in 2016, she made it her goal to reactivate neighborhood associations and development corporations in Whitehaven.

She sought out what was then Whitehaven Economic Development Corp. with a goal to revitalize it. The organization struggled through tough economic times and name changes in the early 2000s. When Robinson revitalized it, it was renamed the Greater Whitehaven Economic and Redevelopment Corp.

Once the organization was reborn, under former director Trey McKnight’s administration, it put out $2.5 million in capital investments and helped open 11 businesses in Whitehaven.

When Robinson’s term on the council is over in 2024, she plans to focus her efforts on GWERC and on her church. She also aspires to serve on the board for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“They have a corporate vision within the organization, and I have the community vision,” Robinson said.

In Whitehaven’s future, Robinson would like to see more retail establishments and full-service restaurants.

She would also like to see market-rate housing to attract younger generations to the aging community. And because Whitehaven has a high population of elderly residents, she would like to see more senior housing, something primarily found in the suburbs.

“I’m embracing both ends and not the middle right now,” she said.

Robinson also hopes to see two anchor stores in the Southland Mall, the first enclosed mall that came to the Mid-South.

“I’d like for it to still stand,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a retail mall. It could be health care or other industries inside it. But I would like for that structure to remain.”

“I’d like for it to still stand,” Patrice Robinson said of Southland Mall, seen here in 2015. “It doesn’t have to be a retail mall. It could be health care or other industries inside it. But I would like for that structure to remain.” (Daily Memphian file)

Michael O. Harris, GWERC’s director, has plans for Southland Mall. Retail is not the same as it used to be, Harris said, so expecting to bring the mall to its former glory is an unrealistic expectation. What’s more important, he said, is to tailor the mall to Whitehaven’s needs by bringing in small businesses.

In March, he plans on launching GWERC’s home-based business incubator to a couple of storefronts in the mall.

“What I see now is an opportunity for a new Whitehaven,” Harris said. “Everything is changing. The world has changed. And one thing that we have to always remember, in my opinion, we can never go back to any point in time, where we have ever been. … But that does not mean that we will not be better. That mall could be a booming epicenter of organically grown businesses from Whitehaven.”

Michael O. Harris

As part of the pilot program, GWERC will select two home-based businesses to occupy spaces in the mall. Before business owners open their brick-and-mortar stores, GWERC will run them through a three-month curriculum while tweaking and strategizing their business plans.

“I’m going to have them pay a monthly fee to participate,” Harris said. “And at the end of the program, at the end of the nine months, what happens is we take some extra grant funds that we’ve received, put it with what they’ve given us, and we grant it back to them so that they can pay for their lease space.”

Harris is originally from the Oakhaven and Alcy-Ball neighborhoods but developed his love for Whitehaven when he attended Bishop Byrne High School, now called City University Schools, during his middle and high school days.

There, the former Baptist decided to convert to Catholicism and convinced his family to do the same. It was also there where he saw the shift in demographics happen.

“White flight took place, not just with housing, it took place everywhere in the community,” he said. “So understanding that and recognizing that is what drives me to do this work that I’m doing now.”

Harris first became involved with the community when he joined the PTO board atSt. Paul Catholic School and then the Whitehaven Empowerment Zone PTSA at John P. Freeman Optional School. After that, he started working on Robinson’s reelection campaign, and his career went off from there.

Before becoming director of GWERC in July, he served on the board as interim director. He has also worked for Junior Achievement, served as the president of the Rotary Club of Whitehaven and served on the NAACP board.

Michael O. Harris stands inside St. Paul Apostolic Catholic Church in Whitehaven. (Houston Cofield/Special to The Daily Memphian)

As director of GWERC, Harris’ methodology comes down to what he calls “neighborhoodism” — a more localized form of nationalism.

“Everything is about Whitehaven,” he said. “I fundamentally believe residents make up neighborhoods. Businesses make communities. Residents will leave their neighborhoods and drive to a community to shop for goods and services. So when we can create that here in Whitehaven and can scale that and grow it to where, not only are the businesses that we have in Whitehaven just enough for us to do what we need to do here. But it’s also, we’ve got the businesses that can be the economic driver for our neighboring communities and for the city as a whole.”

It is not that there are not already successful businesses in Whitehaven, Harris said. The community has FedEx, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Swift Transportation and Old Dominion Freight Line.

But many of those employees do not live in Whitehaven. Rather, they come from other communities in Memphis and Mississippi.

“You think about all these folks out here that employ 20,000 people from across the region, but I’ve still got an 11.6% unemployment rate,” Harris said.

Whitehaven’s unemployment rate is 7% higher than the national unemployment rate, which is 4%.

The current median income in Whitehaven is $39,000, Harris said. Currently, home values are at $155,000 but are expected to climb to $230,000 within five years.

Old Dominion Freight Line is one of the businesses thriving in Whitehaven. (Daily Memphian file)

To keep up with that growth, the local businesses will need an economic boost. And that starts with the small, independently owned businesses.

“When you think about the economic power of this community, it’s a big job that I have here,” Harris said. “And I’m choosing to start with the smaller side. Because that’s the side that always gets forgotten.”

In January, Harris announced the $40,000 Small Business Exterior Improvement Grant Fund, which will grant as much as $5,000 to small businesses seeking to make improvements to their storefronts.

In 2021, GWERC handed out $1,000 relief checks to businesses.

Currently, Harris serves as GWERC’s only employee. This year, he hopes to add an additional employee, as well as three or four interns, to the team.

Also this year, GWERC will begin hosting networking exchanges for business owners in the area and will roll out a community leadership development program that is similar to Leadership Memphis but will be meant for community members in Whitehaven, Walker Homes, Westwood and Oakhaven.

When asked about Whitehaven’s boundaries, Harris, Robinson and Walker are in agreement: the northern boundary is Brooks Road, the railroad tracks at McCorkle Road line the western border, Stateline Road serves as the southern edge, and Airways Boulevard to the east.

But there has been some debate on the western edge, Harris said.

“If you go down Shelby Drive going out west, there’s a railroad at McCorkle Road,” he said. “That’s where people say Whitehaven stops. Some people say it stops at Neely Road. Some people say it stops at Hodge. … I try to stay out of what is Whitehaven and what’s not, because that really doesn’t matter to me, because I represent the greater Whitehaven community.”

Harris considers GWERC’s boundaries, which stretch beyond Whitehaven, to be from South Third Street to Swinnea Road (the eastern edge of the airport) and from Interstate 240 to Stateline Road. Soon, he hopes to expand to Getwell Road in Oakhaven.

Within those boundaries, he said there is a tourism district, which begins at the Memphis Visitor Center on Elvis Presley Boulevard at Brooks Road and continues south to East Raines Road. He is hesitant to label other districts within the community but said there are opportunities for entertainment and financial districts.

Whatever the community’s boundaries are, Harris was confident that, with Whitehaven’s city offices, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail establishments, it is all the residents will need.

“Nobody’s neighborhood is better than mine,” he said. “We have our own small-town feel. We have everything. What do you need to leave the neighborhood for? That’s the goal. That’s the endgame. There’s no reason to leave. But then we also have everything to make other people come here, too.”