Some Olive Branch residents say 'no thanks' to LED streetlights

Olive Branch is examining completely switching to high-intensity LED streetlights, but not every law-abiding citizen is thrilled about a brighter illumination of the night.

As officials gather information to determine whether an LED conversion would be cost effective, they also are working to erect streetlights in newly annexed areas. And that’s where the rub lies.

Alan McNeil prefers starlight. He prefers rural to urban. And so do some of his neighbors.

“That’s why they moved out to the country, to see the stars,” said McNeil, president of the Summers Place Homeowner’s Association. “Streetlights obstruct the view.”

It’s yet another chapter of the story in which people all over DeSoto County find themselves immersed as plows and pastures become things of the past.

Olive Branch numbered 3,567 people in 1990 before the population boom. Today, officials estimate about 39,000 folks call the city home.

Mayor Ken Adams’ plan calls for installing 2,225 streetlights in newly annexed parts of Olive Branch, where Northcentral Electric workers install LED lights Friday, Feb. 18. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

The small-town atmosphere is often mentioned as an attractor while those who already moved sometimes verbalize a resistance to seeing more people move in as they did.

Summers Place was constructed nearly 30 years ago before Church Road to the north was widened to four lanes and before Pleasant Hill Road to the east led to one of the hottest retail corridors in the city. More than 50 families live in the subdivision on lots that range from 1 to 2.5 acres.

McNeil watched the city creep toward him. He opposed annexation. He didn’t want the extra taxes and didn’t feel he needed most of the city services, though he’s all for doing away with individual septic systems and tying into Olive Branch’s sewer.

Months after the annexation became official in May, McNeil and his neighbors received a letter from their new mayor, Ken Adams. Adams wanted to let the citizens know how the city would be serving its new residents. His streetlight plan called for the addition of 445 streetlights a year to newly annexed areas for five years to reach a total installation of 2,225.

McNeil, a 67-year-old retiree, picked up the phone to dial City Hall. Would Adams waive installation at Summers Place? McNeil figured it was worth a try, and by golly, Adams agreed.

Joseph Branson with Northcentral Electric inspects an LED street light in Olive Branch, Friday, Feb. 18. Northcentral has already replaced about 40% of the traditional bulbs with LED as lights have burned out or became inoperable. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Streetlights are optional, but the subdivision homeowner’s association must produce a letter with the request. McNeil expects to hold a vote of the HOA in April to make it official.

McNeil said Summers Place is safe. They don’t need lights as a crime-deterrent strategy.

A sprinkling of other residents in the annexed areas also have called about possible waivers.

“They like the country feel,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Adams anticipates asking the Board of Aldermen to approve getting bids for the LED streetlight work. Northcentral Electric Cooperative has already replaced about 40% of the traditional bulbs as lights burned out or became inoperable.

A complete switch could save in labor and electricity costs. PATH, an infrastructure solutions company that is in communication with Olive Branch officials, would install LEDs that have three times the life expectancy of existing bulbs. PATH’s fee, $50,000 to analyze the project, would go toward installation if the city picked the company, the mayor said.

Olive Branch has about 2,800 more streetlights to convert.

“The switchover is partially due to energy savings but also to expedite the change out of older lights to modernize our city and neighborhoods,” Adams said.

He wants the “really bright” LEDs at intersections, though no one has complained about illumination at such spots.

“From a safety perspective, I believe major intersections and heavily traveled streets should have brighter lights than the neighborhoods,” Adams said.

Southaven city officials also are examining a switch to LEDs, Mayor Darren Musselwhite said, but potential savings aren’t yet known.