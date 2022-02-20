Snakes, toads and turtles let students get up close with science lessons at Shelby Intermediate

A snake, a toad and some turtles arrive in a classroom, and suddenly it’s a lot easier to pay attention.

Students at Shelby Intermediate School had one such experience this week, courtesy of Kristin Holloman-Noe and Grace Suter, with the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, who visited the school on Tuesday and Wednesday to help reinforce some of the concepts students were learning in their science classes.

“It is about assessing habitat health. The primary message is that the diversity of life in a habitat is the indicator of health,” said Holloman-Noe. “We ask a lot of questions in the beginning and then use models and animals and toys to explain that the more animals in a habitat, the better the health of the habitat.”

Included in those demonstrations were a live corn snake, toad and two box turtles. Students were able to see the animals and ask questions about them but did not handle them for safety reasons.

“This is much more engaging, it really gets the students engaged in the learning process,” said Holloman-Noe.

The visit came courtesy of a grant program from the aquarium, which was applied for by Syndey Burgess, a science teacher at Shelby Intermediate. It is being used by teachers to build upon concepts learned in units about aquatic biomes. The lessons used by Holloman-Noe and Suter are built using standards from the state science curriculum.

“We’ve introduced the concepts and now the students get to go a little deeper. And tomorrow we will review and discuss what they learned, answer any questions they may still have,” said Kierra Gardner, science teacher at Shelby Intermediate. “This is a great opportunity for the kids. They are enjoying it, and the questions they are asking I would not have expected them to ask. They are good questions and the kids are very interested.”

