Shelby, NC

Shelby Air Patrol Cadet ends service with rare opportunity

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
A cadet in Shelby’s Civil Air Patrol is representing herself and airmen across the state this spring.

Cadet Lt. Col. Chloe Patterson of the Shelby Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol program was selected to participate in the 2022 Civil Air Patrol National Legislative Day. Originally meant as an opportunity for cadets in the Civil Air Patrol to travel to Washington DC and meet with lawmakers, the event was extended and held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

In the first few days of meetings, Patterson has met with multiple congressional representatives including North Carolina reps. Madison Cawthorn and Virginia Foxx. She has more than a dozen other meetings scheduled before the virtual event ends in March.

“So far it has been really cool seeing people I see on the news and getting to speak with them. It’s good to talk to the people who can make the laws,” said Patterson.

During meetings, cadets are assigned topics to talk with lawmakers about. Patterson said her favorite subject is the value of the Civilian Air Patrol and asking lawmakers for extra money to improve operations.

“I talk to them about how we saved 108 people last year using airplanes, and how we can spend the money they give us on new vehicles, operations and maintenance,” she said.

Patterson was selected for the Legislative Day program by Major Jim Fitzpatrick, of the Civil Air Patrol. She is one of only four cadets selected for the program.

Legislative Day is likely Patterson’s last hurrah with the cadet program in the Civil Air Patrol. She’s been with the program since she was 12, and has achieved many of the program’s biggest milestones, including a 2021 trip to Mississippi to train with Air Force pilots. She was also named Cadet of the Year last year and was the only female cadet in the state to reach the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“I only know of one other cadet who has come through the program and reached that rank,” said 1st Lt Cheryl Vagnozzi of the Shelby Composite Squadron. “That cadet is now enlisted in the Air Force.”

After she finishes high school this spring, Patterson said she too plans to enlist in the Air Force. She said she hopes to one day come back as an adult advisor and give back to a program that has given her so much.

“It is such a good program. It builds strong leaders, and it builds you as a person. I wouldn’t be who I am today without the Civil Air Patrol,” she said.

The Civil Air Patrol is always accepting new cadets. Cadets meet once a week at the Shelby Regional Airport. For information contact Vagnozzi at csvag@bellsouth.net.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

Comments / 3

Bruno From HB
2d ago

Why “enlist” in the Air Force, when attending the Air Force Academy is a very reachable goal? If this young lady’s grades are good, with all the Political contacts she’s met, the Air Force Academy is a very attainable goal for her. “Reach for the Sky” young lady!

Reply
3
 

