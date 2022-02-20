ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Silicone Defoamer Market 2021 Global Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2031

By Christopher Rich
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Silicone Defoamer Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19)...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 540.60 Mn growth expected in Rice Cakes Market | APAC to account for largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rattan Furniture Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Significant Increase in Demand for Outdoor Rattan Furniture to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rattan Furniture Market by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for rattan furniture in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for rattan furniture. The significant increase in the demand for rattan furniture from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will facilitate the growth of the market in focus in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use certain Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating some infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Ford Considering Return To India To Build EVs For Export Markets

Only six months ago, Ford shut down both vehicle manufacturing plants in India and stopped selling cars there amid a shrinking market share and $2 billion in accumulated losses. Now, however, the US carmaker's strategy may shift dramatically as it's reportedly considering a return to India, this time as a...
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

India makes record purchase of U.S soybean oil

Traders from India signed contracts to import a record 100,000 tons of soy oil from the U.S. Reuters says India made the buy because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America during a time when the price of rival palm oil is at record-high levels. The increased purchases from the U.S. are expected to support U.S. soy oil prices which are 20 percent higher this year and close to their highest point in ten years.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a “competitive cost” of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel fasteners

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is imposing tariffs on imports of steel fasteners from China on the basis that they are being sold at artificially low prices, the EU official journal said on Thursday. Tariffs of between 22.1% and 86.5% will apply from Friday on Chinese imports of the...
ECONOMY

