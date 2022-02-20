ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

It’s not too soon to start getting ready for spring gardening

By Tina Ehrig
Reading Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Under the cloak of winter lies a miracle.” — Luther Burbank. Spring is truly a miracle of rebirth, and it’s worth putting up with three or four months of somber gray skies with snow and ice to appreciate the joy of spring. For now, we still...

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

The Best Flowers to Plant in Early Spring

While most early spring flowers need to overwinter in the ground to produce their trademark blooms when the weather warms, you can still plant a few seasonal beauties as the ground begins to thaw. The best part? Introducing a few of these varieties to your garden will extend your springtime show; after fall-planted blooms are through, a new wave of flowers will burst into color. Ahead, a few plants that will give you plenty to look forward to all season long.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Popular houseplants: 14 trending houseplants that will be everywhere in 2022

Indoor gardening is more popular than ever, so it's no surprise to see houseplants continuing to surge in popularity. If you're looking to create your own jungle at home (or need a new Zoom backdrop), then a few plants to have on your radar for 2022 include the Areca Palm, pineapple plants and Bromeliads.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Insect#Big Spring#Beetles#Agribon#Gro Lights#Penn State S
HGTV

Growing Tomatoes in Pots

Tomatoes of all shapes and sizes are classic choices for growing in a vegetable garden, but there are also lots of great reasons to try them in containers, too. It’s much easier to protect the plants from critters such as deer and rabbits if the plants are growing close to your house, and having them nearby keeps them handy for harvesting. Container growing keeps the roots away from troublesome pests and diseases that might be in the soil, too. It helps you control how much water they get and when, a big plus if your garden soil tends to be especially soggy or sandy. Pots are also a perfect solution if you want to enjoy fresh-picked tomatoes but your gardening space is limited to a patio or balcony.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
countryliving.com

Here's why you should never walk on a frosty lawn in the morning

There's nothing more beautiful than delicate frosty layers on your lawn in winter, however the experts are urging households to avoid walking on frosted grass as it can cause the frozen leaves to fracture. According to The Grass People, walking across a frosty lawn breaks the blades of grass (which...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

5 Houseplants That'll Take Your Mind Off Winter

Winter can be tough for all of us. It’s cold, the days are shorter, and sometimes we may need a little extra something to lift our spirits. For plant people, that often means another plant that will spark some joy for us during this dreary time of year. It’s...
GARDENING
Phys.org

The world's most unwanted plants help trees make more fruit

Keeping the spark alive is hard in any relationship. It's especially hard for fruit trees trying to attract pollinators. Blaire Kleiman, an FIU Institute of Environment graduate teaching assistant and alumna, found an unexpected source that keeps this relationship fruitful. Weeds. These often unwanted, wild-growing plants might not be particularly...
AGRICULTURE
The US Sun

When should I start planting in my garden?

STARTING your veggie garden can be daunting and you might think summer is the best time to get planting but there's a lot you can grow in spring. You need to pick the right vegetables so they can survive the cold air and winter's final bite. When should I start...
GARDENING
The US Sun

Five steps to get your garden in top shape for Spring

IT'S almost spring - and with the weather improving Brits will start to spend more time in the garden. Everyone wants to have the perfect garden by the time summer comes around, and these tips will help yours flourish. CLEAR THE WAY. After winter your garden could be littered with...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Vegetables To Plant in Winter

For much of the U.S., there's no need to shut down the garden once winter rolls in. Here's what to plant based on where you live. lay dormant over winter before germinating at the first signs of spring. While abiding this natural process is an age-old gardening practice, it wasn’t until 2006 when the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially recognized it by adding “winter sowing” into its National Agriculture Library Thesaurus.
GARDENING
Food Network

12 Beginner Gardening Mistakes to Avoid for a Successful Planting Season

Becoming a successful gardener comes with trial and error. It’s a learn-as-you-go craft that takes more than putting seeds in the ground. Although gardening is fairly easy and fun to do, novice and veterans alike can easily make gardening errors, especially when just starting out. The good news is...
GARDENING
Cape Gazette

Grow a few vegetables indoors this winter

Limited outdoor growing space or cold winters may have you missing fresh, homegrown vegetables. Make this the winter you try growing a few vegetables in a sunny window or under artificial lights. Greens are one of the easiest type to grow indoors. Most leafy vegetables tolerate the lower light indoors,...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

How To Garden with Perlite Potting Soil

Those little squishy white balls in your potting soil aren’t styrofoam. They’re actually perlite, AKA volcanic popcorn. In the building industry, perlite is used in ceiling tiles and lightweight masonry fillers. In gardening soil, it’s an inexpensive additive with a wealth of benefits. “When chosen correctly, perlite...
GARDENING
WATE

Back Porch Mercantile is getting ready for spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Before we know it, spring will be here. Is your home ready?. Jenny Parkhurst, owner or Back Porch Mercantile, stopped in to show all the great items you will want to have around the house. Parkhurst says that home decor trends are going more modern...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy