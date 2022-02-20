Man City ready to step in as Barcelona battle to agree new terms with Nico Gonzalez

When the time came it was unexpected. "I didn't expect to come in against Chelsea when I was on the bench, it was surprising," Koni De Winter told CBS Sports. "It was amazing, I was happy to start in that way even if I was sad for the team that we lost (4-0)." The Belgian center-back, born in 2002, arrived at the club in the summer 2018 when he was just sixteen. Now, De Winter has not just appeared in the Champions League but two weeks after he made is debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, he became the youngest player ever to start a Champions League match for Juventus when the side faced Malmo at home.

UEFA ・ 11 HOURS AGO