Gastonia, NC

Annual Fossil Fair scheduled Feb. 26 at Gastonia's Schiele Museum

By Staff Reports
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
A popular local event – the annual Fossil Fair – will be returning to the Schiele Museum in late February.

The event, which is celebrating its 18th year, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be sponsored by Piedmont Lithium.

According to the museum's head of interpretation, Tony Pasour, visitors can experience vendors, "dino bingo," planetarium shows, programs, fossil digs, and of course fossils.

“Fossil Fair is one of our most popular annual events,” Pasour said. “Fossils tell us stories about the prehistoric past and the living things that we didn’t get a chance to see. Everything from primitive algae to a T. rex!”

The Fossil Fair will host more than 20 vendors with interesting specimens to explore. Visitors will be able to delve into rocks, minerals, fossils, and skeletons while learning from the experts who collect them.

“Guests can talk with experts and even purchase some specimens to add to their personal collections,” said MC Douglas, the museum's outreach and volunteer manager.

“This year, we are featuring a new presentation on fossil diving in the Carolinas,” he added.

Other programs, such as "Living Fossils" and "Fossil Record," will leap into the Mesozoic Era.

But, dinosaurs won't be the only animals featured at this year’s Fossil Fair.

“The Jurassic Bark contest is a fun way to engage our community and their furry best friends,” Douglas said.

The finalists of the Jurassic Bark contest will attend Fossil Fair for visitors to vote for their favorite dino-dog! Winners will receive special prizes for their four-legged pals.

“We are excited to see the creative ‘doggosaur’ costumes people come up with,” Douglas said.

Along with Jurassic Bark, guests can identify their own treasures to take home in mini fossil digs and gemstone mining, weather permitting.

“Our fossil hunt activities are always a hit because visitors can keep all the tiny fossils that they find,” Pasour said. “We are glad to partner with Piedmont Lithium to make these fossil digs happen for our guests!”

Visitors will be able to search for aged bones and encounter real-life skeletons of creatures past with the "Dino Safari" and "Cats Untamed" exhibits.

“Fossil Fair is an event where nearly everyone can find something interesting to learn about and enjoy,” Pasour said. “Travel back thousands of years ago and explore at Fossil Fair!”

For more information, visit schielemuseum.org.

