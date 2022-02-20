Eagle Theatre presents ‘Xanadu’, ACS food drive will help many & more Atlantic County news

Eagle Theatre presents ‘Xanadu’

HAMMONTON – In the two years since Eagle Theatre last presented a mainstage musical, it’s become clear that there are three things audiences are ready to experience once again: the power of live music, the delight of a hilarious comedy, and really, really bad Australian accents.

With its first show of 2022, “Xanadu,” the Eagle Theatre will provide all three! A satirical adaptation of the 1980 cult classic film starring Gene Kelly and Olivia Newton-John, this musical written by Douglas Carter Beane features the music of Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, and will serve as a triumphant, ridiculous return to live performance for the company.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 3 (preview night, pay what you choose), 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 5, 3 p.m. March 6, 7:30 p.m. March 10 to 12, 3 p.m. March 13, 7:30 p.m. March 17 to 19, and 3 p.m. March 20.

Xanadu tells a story of forbidden love, chaos, and roller disco that travels from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., faster than you can say “E-e-vil Woman.” When the Muses stumble across a struggling young artist, one of them volunteers to go down to earth as his guide, only to find herself doing the only two things forbidden to the Muses: creating her own art, and falling in love! The journey to find creative and romantic fulfillment features a thrilling mix of songs by ELO, including “I’m Alive,” “Strange Magic,” “All Over The World” and “Evil Woman.”

The theater is at 208 Vine St.

Tickets are $38. Also, mini season passes, which include tickets to “Circle Mirror Transformation” in May, are available for $66.

For tickets or information, call (609) 704-5012, ext. 1, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.eagletheatre.org.

Atlantic Christian School’s food drive will provide many with food

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic Christian School’s 2022 Bowls of Hope Food Drive collected more than two tons of food for the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch, with a total weight of 4,063 pounds and close to last year’s record of 4,655 pounds. Middle school and high school students on the Student Council packed up and loaded the donations into boxes on wooden pallets for pickup by a FoodBank truck on Feb. 9.

The food drive was held beginning on Jan. 18 and concluding on Feb. 5 at the school’s Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off.

In January, 100s of paper grocery bags donated by the English Creek Shoprite in Egg Harbor Township were sent home with students for families to fill with their food donations.

“Thank you to all our school families who donated throughout January and to everyone who attended our Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off and brought in food to make this an overwhelming success,” said faculty member Dave Genter, who oversaw the drive as the Student Council Advisor. “Your generosity is helping out many families in our community who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Mindy Capito’s first-grade class won first place in a contest among all the classes by collecting the most non-perishable food by weight — 505 pounds. The class will enjoy a pizza party as a prize for their efforts.

Two other classes were also recognized for their contributions: Second place,Lauren McCartney’s 1C class, which collected 457 pounds of food, and third place, Ashley Brossman’s first-grade class, which collected 436 pounds of food.

Additional vaccination clinics available for Boost NJ2 Week

In support of Boost NJ2 Week, Feb. 23 through March 1, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health will increase the availability of its free COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics that provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents age 18 and older and Pfizer pediatric vaccine for ages 5 to 17.

Also, anyone age 12 and older who received a primary vaccination series is eligible for a booster and anyone who is immunocompromised is eligible for a fourth dose.

The clinic at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 and 9 a.m. to noon March 1. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine will be provided on Feb. 23 only.

Adult vaccines and boosters will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1 at 310 Bellevue Ave., in Hammonton.

Appointments are not necessary, but facemasks are required for entrance to the facilities. Those seeking booster shots should bring proof of vaccination, either vaccine card or Docket app, and proof of identification.

For information, call (609) 645-5933.

Atlantic Cape’s Community for the Differently Abled Club hosts accessibility presentation

MAYS LANDING – Join Atlantic Cape Community College’s Community for the Differently Abled Club for a discussion with local accessibility advocate Jacob Hackett on Feb. 24. This new student club formed this year to promote accessibility on the college campus.

Hackett is a 2017 recipient of the Donald J. Sykes Award, which recognizes individuals with disabilities for their positive attitudes, personal accomplishments, and success in enriching the lives of others. He also advocates for those with disabilities through the Boggs Center at Rutgers University, works as a DJ on WIBG radio, and is involved with the South Jersey Field of Dreams and more.

Hackett will discuss his work and life experiences in the CDA’s inaugural event for its Accessibility Advocacy Series. A question and answer session will be included.

The event is open to the public and will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Room C-3 at the Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, or via Zoom (Meeting ID - 913 7589 2480).

Atlantic Cape COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be enforced.

Big Bang Boom! to perform at Stockton

GALLOWAY – There will be no sitting down during the Big Bang Boom! performance at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Stockton University’s Campus Center Theatre.

After 20 years touring clubs and playing parties, Chuck Folds, Steve Willard and Eddie Walker decided to expand their horizons and play for families.

Their interactive, kid and parent-friendly pop/rock show is high-energy and will include a ‘SpongeBob Chorus’ and a parent/child hokey pokey challenge. The group plays children’s favorites as well as their own original songs for kids.

Tickets are $12 for children and $6 for adults with discounts for groups of 10 or more.

The theater is on the campus of Stockton University at 101 Vera King Farris Drive.

For tickets or information, call (609) 652-9000 or visit www.stockton.edu/pac.

Food distribution events announced

Many community organizations are coming together to help their Atlantic County neighbors who are facing food insecurity.

Here’s a listing of some of upcoming food distribution events:

Food distribution, 10 a.m. Feb. 23 and March 16, Shore Park Hi Rise, 225 N. Virginia Ave., Atlantic City.

Vegetable distribution, 10 a.m. to noon March 4, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society, 298 Tilton St., Hammonton.

Food distribution, 10 a.m. March 9, Charles P. Jeffries Tower, Inlet Towers, John P. Whitington Senior Living Center, 202 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City; food will be distributed at the John P. Whitington Senior Center, Maddison Avenue parking entrance for all three buildings.

Vegetable drive-up, 10 a.m. to noon March 11, while supplies last, St. John Ame Zion Church, 6892 Sewell Ave, Mizpah/Mays Landing.

Food distribution, 10 a.m. March 23, Altman Terrace, 1000 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Community Care Initiative, Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Atlantic City Housing Authority, NJSP Outreach Teams, ACPD Outreach Teams, Hope Exists, Atlantic County Community Health Workers, St. John AME Zion Church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society, Puerto Rican Civic Association, HELP of Hammonton and Casino Redevelopment Development Authority are among the organizations assisting with these distributions.

VRDC presents 42nd annual dance concert

VINELAND – The Vineland Regional Dance Company will present its 42nd annual Dance Concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Frank Guaracini Jr. Fine & Performing Arts Center on the campus of Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland.

Dancers from Atlantic, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties will perform.

The 2021-2022 VRDC members are: Ava Anderson, Mikaela Delvalle, Alyssa Littleton, Logan Littleton, Leonardo Luciano, Addison Mancill, Freda Nichols, Max Safonof, Teagan Shover and Francesca Viso, as well as apprentices Cyrus Safanof and Mark Sulzman Dowdy.

The program will reflect the VRDC’s belief in the value of dance in all forms, styles and disciplines, showcasing the dancers in contemporary, modern, jazz and classical styles that challenge the elements of space and time.

The college is at 3322 College Drive.

Tickets are $20 to $35.

The center is accessible to audience members with disabilities and provides accommodations for all audience members, including students and senior citizens.

For tickets or information, call (856) 691-6059 or visit www.VRDC.org.

Egg Harbor Township skunk tests positive for rabies

A skunk that was found in an outside pen housing three sheep was confirmed positive for rabies, the second case of rabies in Atlantic County this year.

The skunk was collected from the property in the 1000 block of Ocean Heights Avenue, on Feb. 9 and sent to the state lab for testing where it tested positive for rabies on Feb. 17.

An investigation by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health found no indication the sheep had been attacked. But because farm animals were involved, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture was notified and a site visit was scheduled to determine what, if any, confinement of the sheep may be necessary.

The county’s first rabies case of 2022 was confirmed on Jan. 7 after a fox collected from a property in the 6300 block of Spruce Street in Hamilton Township tested positive.

Officials remind residents of the importance of vaccinating their pets against rabies, a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. Rabies vaccinations also help protect pet owners and their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 27, for both dogs and cats by appointment and in accordance with federal and state protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. To make an appointment, visit www.aclink.org/animalshelter.

Dogs and cats who receive an initial rabies vaccination are not considered immunized until 28 days after the vaccine has been administered. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that any animal newly vaccinated or those too young to receive the vaccine (less than three months) not be left outdoors unattended. Situations have arisen where pet owners have left unvaccinated or newly vaccinated pets outdoors where they have sustained exposures to known or suspect rabid animals, resulting in euthanasia or four to six months strict confinement.

Public health officials also advise residents to teach children to stay away from wild, stray or aggressive animals. Never feed or touch wild animals or try to keep them as pets.

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

For information about rabies control and precautions to protect your family and pets, visit www.aclink.org/publichealth or call (609) 645-5971.

Gateway WIC services available

Gateway Community Action Partnership operates the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants & Children in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties.

The program provides supplemental foods, nutrition education, lactation support, immunization education and health care referrals to income-eligible pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to age 5.

Gateway WIC serves more than 21,000 clients annually through flexible hours through its 10 offices.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff will certify participants via phone call and mail the WIC vouchers.

For program information, call (856) 451-5600, (856) 225-5050 or (609) 347-5656.

Shore Medical Center to host free lung cancer screenings

SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, are partnering to provide free lung cancer screening consultations at Shore Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to noon March 5. Eligible people are invited to attend a consult with Kelsey Allen of Shore Physicians Group.

Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 50 and 80 and are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. Those who meet this criteria and would like to be screened should call (609) 653-3440 to schedule a consultation appointment.

After the consultation, participants will be scheduled for a free Low Dose CT scan. During the scan, the patient will lie on a table for several minutes while an X-ray machine uses a low amount of radiation to take detailed images of their lungs. These screenings will take place at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates in Northfield. Screening results will be shared with participants’ medical providers, along with recommendations for any follow-up.

American Red Cross announces area blood drives

The American Red Cross Penn-Jersey Blood Services Region has issued an appeal for blood donors. All blood types are needed, but especially O positive, O negative, B negative and A negative in order to meet patient demand and prevent a blood shortage.

The following blood drives are scheduled in Atlantic County:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27, AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2, Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Pleasantville.

2 to 7 p.m. March 3, Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12, Calvary Chapel Gateway, 533 Tilton Road, Northfield.

3:45 to 8:45 p.m. March 14, J.C. Shaner Memorial School, 5801 Third St., Mays Landing.

2 to 7 p.m. March 14, Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield.

2 to 7 p.m. March 17, Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17, Caesars, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City.

To make an appointment, call (800) GIVE-LIFE or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

Send community news and event items to lvoit@gannett.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription to The Daily Journal/Courier Post/Burlington County Times.