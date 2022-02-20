Global Silicone Emulsion Market 2021 Key Drivers and Restraints, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2031

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: With U.S. oil and gas production on the rise once again, are levels going back to where they were a few years ago?. DETAILS: Ben Shattuck of WoodMac, one of the leading oil and gas research companies in the world, sits down with Kevin Hill of FreightWaves to discuss the state of the U.S. upstream sector. It has gone through huge volatility in recent years, with prices and production plunging at the start of the pandemic, only to find itself looking at $100 (per barrel) oil and rebounding output. But is that rebound going to be enough to meet world demand?

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO