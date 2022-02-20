King King at Cardiff University Y Plas

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO