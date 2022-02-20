ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King King at Cardiff University Y Plas

 4 days ago

King King are a blues-rock band from Glasgow, consisting...

Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
musictimes.com

Jamal Edwards Tragic Cause of Death Finally Revealed: SBTV Founder, Rap Pioneer Died at 31

Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
Soaps In Depth

Kelsey Wang Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Please join us in welcoming Kelsey Wang to the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! The actress will be playing Allie, a mysterious young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors. Look for her to make her debut in the episode scheduled to air on Thursday, March 10.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle stuns in power suit to reunite with Princess Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS

