ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Josh Widdicombe at Lincoln Engine Shed

stereoboard.com
 4 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Josh Widdicombe events...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Aspen Daily News

Josh Behrman

I was literally laying in a hammock in Amagansett, Long Island when I got a call from my best friend from High School, Pete Greenberg. He called to tell me he's moving to Aspen and if I'm not doing anything, would I help him drive the moving truck from Miami with him. Being that I was laying in a hammock in an artist colony on the beach (I had just closed my garment company after 12 years and broke up with my girlfriend), I answered "sure, I'm in!" Pete offered me a one way ticket any where I wanted after we unload the truck, which shouldn't be no more than two days. So after a long journey from Miami to Aspen, we go to unload the truck and I thought "Aspen nice, I'll stay a few days more, maybe learn to snowboard." Yep, love at first flake. I started going every day and after two weeks of spring powder, it was time to go back to Manhattan. I was ready to go and at the dinner table with Pete's kids and they said "Uncle Josh why can't you stay?" Got on my flight back to the city, drinking a few vodka's and I'm thinking "why can't I stay?" Went back to Manhattan, gave up my apartment, put everything in storage, and got back on a plane back to A town. Two days, two weeks and now 26years!
ASPEN, CO
mainstreet-nashville.com

Music Spotlight: Josh Kiser

When I went to the Project K-9 Hero fundraiser at the Nashville Palace, besides meeting some precious canines, I got to see some of the artists I had previously interviewed and learn about some new singer/songwriters who also performed in the famed songwriters’ rounds. One who particularly stood out to me was Josh Kiser.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Widdicombe
Variety

How to Buy Tickets to BTS’ Las Vegas Residency

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. BTS aren’t quite ready to stop dancing. The wildly popular K-pop group just announced this week that they will return with a four-night Permission to Dance residency at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The group will take the stage at the 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, the last of which will be streamed online for fans to watch live from home. The four-night residency is an extension of the group’s ultra-successful...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Amazing Johnathan Dies At 63

Stage magician The Amazing Johnathan, long a fixture in Las Vegas, has passed away. He was 63 years old. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he passed away in his home at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Johathan had reportedly been unresponsive for 36 hours prior to his death, after lying down for a nap on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known officially, but in 2009, Johnathan was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease that affects the muscles in the heart. In 2014, he told an audience that he had been given a year to live.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy