Josh Widdicombe at Lincoln Engine Shed

I was literally laying in a hammock in Amagansett, Long Island when I got a call from my best friend from High School, Pete Greenberg. He called to tell me he's moving to Aspen and if I'm not doing anything, would I help him drive the moving truck from Miami with him. Being that I was laying in a hammock in an artist colony on the beach (I had just closed my garment company after 12 years and broke up with my girlfriend), I answered "sure, I'm in!" Pete offered me a one way ticket any where I wanted after we unload the truck, which shouldn't be no more than two days. So after a long journey from Miami to Aspen, we go to unload the truck and I thought "Aspen nice, I'll stay a few days more, maybe learn to snowboard." Yep, love at first flake. I started going every day and after two weeks of spring powder, it was time to go back to Manhattan. I was ready to go and at the dinner table with Pete's kids and they said "Uncle Josh why can't you stay?" Got on my flight back to the city, drinking a few vodka's and I'm thinking "why can't I stay?" Went back to Manhattan, gave up my apartment, put everything in storage, and got back on a plane back to A town. Two days, two weeks and now 26years!

ASPEN, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO