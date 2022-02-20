Ed Gamble at Edinburgh Kings Theatre

Tom Felton belongs to one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, appearing as Draco Malfoy throughout the Harry Potter series’ full run. He’s also generally enthusiastic about the fandom, and is even fine with the responsibility of being a part of the series, saying earlier this year he never “felt this is a weight to carry.” However, early on when he was still feeling out his role within the franchise, he recalls sharing one truth about filming, and how he quickly learned it was more important to be an ambassador for the Wizarding World and bring the magic for the fans.

