Theater & Dance

Ed Gamble at Edinburgh Kings Theatre

stereoboard.com
 4 days ago

Ed Gamble is a stand-up comedian, best known for co-presenting The Peacock and...

www.stereoboard.com

Soaps In Depth

Kelsey Wang Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Please join us in welcoming Kelsey Wang to the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! The actress will be playing Allie, a mysterious young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors. Look for her to make her debut in the episode scheduled to air on Thursday, March 10.
Ed Gamble
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
The Independent

Old pianos to be transformed into amphitheatre inside Edinburgh landmark

An Edinburgh landmark is set to be given a new lease of life as the capital’s newest cultural venue, with old pianos being transformed into an amphitheatre.Work has started inside the Old Royal High School on Pianodrome’s latest amphitheatre, which when complete will be a 10 metre-wide circular structure made out of 40 old pianos.Plans are being developed for the Calton Hill school, which was built as part of the Scottish Enlightenment but has been mostly empty since the 1960s, to be converted into a world-class centre for music education and performance.Peter Thierfeldy, project manager for the National Centre for...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
CinemaBlend

New Reality Show Adults Adopting Adults Quickly Cancelled And Pulled From TV After Accusations Made Against One Star

While the network TLC is usually involved when things get uncomfortable and creepy behind the scenes of cable reality series — see: the sentence-awaiting Josh Duggar — A&E is the one currently facing heat over one of its newest reality shows, Adults Adopting Adults. Or should we say newest former reality shows, as the unscripted project was cancelled and subsequently pulled from the air completely in the aftermath of allegations made against its suspicion-sparking star Danny Huff.
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
BBC

Connect music festival to be relaunched in Edinburgh

The organisers of the T in the Park and TRNSMT festivals have announced their newest event will be held in Edinburgh. The Connect Music Festival will take place at the Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh Airport from 26 to 28 August. Promoters DF Concerts said the line-up for the weekend-long...
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
CinemaBlend

Tom Felton Recalls One Truth About Filming Harry Potter And Why He Doesn’t Share Those Stories With Young Fans

Tom Felton belongs to one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, appearing as Draco Malfoy throughout the Harry Potter series’ full run. He’s also generally enthusiastic about the fandom, and is even fine with the responsibility of being a part of the series, saying earlier this year he never “felt this is a weight to carry.” However, early on when he was still feeling out his role within the franchise, he recalls sharing one truth about filming, and how he quickly learned it was more important to be an ambassador for the Wizarding World and bring the magic for the fans.
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
