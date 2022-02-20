RuPauls Drag Race UK at Liverpool Empire

It’s the challenge that every queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race feels some type of way about: the unconventional materials design challenge. Not only does this maxi challenge require that a competitor know how to put a look together, it also requires her to be the craftiest of queens. Seriously, if a girl can’t stitch fabric together and make it work, what in the hell is she gonna do with traffic cones and cookie cutters? That’s the conundrum facing the 10 remaining queens of Season 14 in tonight’s episode. And as seen in this exclusive clip, it looks like frontrunner Angeria Paris VanMichaels could be in trouble!

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO