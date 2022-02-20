ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RuPauls Drag Race UK at Liverpool Empire

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is, you guessed it, the UK version of the amazing American reality series Ru Paul's Drag Race, on which the best drag artists in the country compete for the crown to become the next drag...

Drag Race UK's Cheryl Hole defends Baga Chipz following viewer backlash

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World spoilers follow. Drag Race UK's Cheryl Hole wants fans to know that she's still Team Baga, despite her recent exit from RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World. Cheryl was announced as the latest queen to be leaving the competition earlier this week,...
‘Drag Race: UK vs. The World’ Got You Down? Try Watching Just 2/3rds of It!

Are you like me? Do you start every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World with a feeling of excitement — and then end up being so angry an hour later that you set your Drag Race group chat ablaze with scorching takes? If so, I have a tip that will spare you all sorts of TV trauma: have you tried only watching the first 2/3rds of every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World? Try the 2/3rds Methyd™ (no relation to Crystal)!
Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Not Giving Up Throne Until She Dies? Monarch Falls Victim Of Another Death Hoax

Reports have it that Queen Elizabeth will never abdicate. Reports about Queen Elizabeth abdicating and passing the throne to Prince Charles have been making rounds online for quite some time now. Her Majesty was hounded with growing health concerns after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she spent a night in a hospital for a series of tests.
RuPaul and Carson Ain’t Feeling Angeria’s Unconventional Look In EXCLUSIVE ‘Drag Race’ Clip

It’s the challenge that every queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race feels some type of way about: the unconventional materials design challenge. Not only does this maxi challenge require that a competitor know how to put a look together, it also requires her to be the craftiest of queens. Seriously, if a girl can’t stitch fabric together and make it work, what in the hell is she gonna do with traffic cones and cookie cutters? That’s the conundrum facing the 10 remaining queens of Season 14 in tonight’s episode. And as seen in this exclusive clip, it looks like frontrunner Angeria Paris VanMichaels could be in trouble!
Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
The Challenge is getting CBS and international spinoffs; Paramount+ renews The Real World Homecoming, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and more

The CBS edition of The Challenge will bring together prior reality stars from the network’s reality franchises: Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race. The winners of the CBS show will then take part in Paramount+'s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which will include winners of the Argentina, Australia and the U.K. versions. The Real World Homecoming Season 3 will reunite the cast of 2000's Real World: New Orleans, including David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf. Paramount+ also announced renewals for The Challenge: All Stars, premiering May 11, plus RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and Queen of the Universe.
