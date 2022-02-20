RuPauls Drag Race UK at Liverpool Empire

The CBS edition of The Challenge will bring together prior reality stars from the network’s reality franchises: Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race. The winners of the CBS show will then take part in Paramount+'s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which will include winners of the Argentina, Australia and the U.K. versions. The Real World Homecoming Season 3 will reunite the cast of 2000's Real World: New Orleans, including David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf. Paramount+ also announced renewals for The Challenge: All Stars, premiering May 11, plus RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and Queen of the Universe.
