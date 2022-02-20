ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Analysis By 2030

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Market Research Analysis Report Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) examines literal data and arising technology to identify crucial drivers affecting industry development. The report also includes expert advice to help consumers concentrate and stay on top of their development plans. This exploration report delves into the outlook for...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

A $15.6 Billion Global Opportunity for DC Distribution Network by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "DC Distribution Network - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

GOTS Challenges NYT Exposé on Role in India’s Organic Cotton Scandal

A key aspect of the Times exposé was a 2009 discovery by India’s agricultural export agency of “wide-scale fraud” plaguing its cotton belt. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOCA Links With SAC on Sustainable Cotton FarmingPottery Barn Expands Lilly Pulitzer Partnership with Kid and Teen LinesThis One Stat Reveals the State of South Asia's Home Workers
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entrepreneur

Promoting E-commerce For Entrepreneurs And SMEs: How the Government Can Foster the Growth Of Small D2C Brands

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic has resulted in a significant amount of digitization and data has consistently shown that e-commerce for SMEs was a compensating feature during this time. The government needs to take this growth and positive impact of the online shift, on e-commerce into consideration and take immediate steps to help small direct to consumer (DTC) brands and entrepreneurs embrace digitization to shift to online channels of selling.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

mParticle reimagines multi-year customer data profiles with launch of premium Profile Reengagement feature

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the release of Profile Reengagement to its suite of premium capabilities. The feature allows brands to maintain a rich and robust profile of its customers over a multi-year time horizon, within mParticle and across 100+ partner integrations. A deep, historical customer view enables brands to personalize experiences for protracted customer journeys, even if the touchpoints are infrequent and irregular. This historical customer insight is particularly useful to engage seasonal or churned customers.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CDS Visual Announces Partable: A New SaaS Aftermarket Solution For 2D/3D Spare Parts Search By Serial Number

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, a leader in visualization and CPQ solutions, announced the launch of a groundbreaking new eCommerce offering: Partable. Partable is a turnkey, SAAS solution that easily adds bill of material (BOM) and serial number search capabilities across virtually all the leading digital shopping platforms. With this solution, manufacturers and distributors can solve one of the most pressing eCommerce problems: searchability.
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Size to Grow by USD 457.09 Million | By Product (semi-autonomous vehicle and fully autonomous vehicle) and Geography

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Share is expected to increase by USD 457.09 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.10%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope) In-Scope:. Semi-autonomous vehicle:. The autonomous military vehicle...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 540.60 Mn growth expected in Rice Cakes Market | APAC to account for largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Availability, Awareness of Digital Features Decisive in Global Retail Recovery

The quip “give the people what they want” aptly describes global shopper behavior as new research finds that the right digital features smartly deployed are winning worldwide. As we find in The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and the latest edition in this...
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

THOUGHT INDUSTRIES NAMES DEBBIE SCHMIDT SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has named Debbie Schmidt senior vice president of sales. The global software sales veteran will focus on expanding Thought Industries global enterprise technology footprint as it continues to lead the evolution and adoption of the CLM category, which combines learning, development and customer experience to help customers, partners and professionals derive more value from every stage of the customer journey.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Rural Social Network Startup Krishify Closes $6.2 Million Pre-Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Krishify has announced that it has closed $ 6.2 million in Pre-Series A funding with the additional participation of agritech VC fund Omnivore alongside existing investors Ankur Capital, Omidyar Network India, and Orios Venture Partners. Krishify had already raised $ 2.7 million in August 2021, and has now closed the Pre-Series A round with an additional USD 3.5 million in funding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Automata expands its lab automation ambitions with $40M B round

When we last talked with Automata in 2019, the company had just raised a $7.4M A round and was focusing on developing and deploying its Eva robotic arm, which could be used for a variety of common tasks: moving glass around, performing simple samples, that sort of thing. But they soon found that life as a robot provider for small, highly individual projects and labs wasn’t a viable business model.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
technologynetworks.com

How Automation Will Take Scientific Innovation to New Heights

The following article is an opinion piece written by Rich Ellson. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Sophisticated lab instruments let us do things we could hardly have imagined a decade ago....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts.com

The CE100™ Index Identifies Top Performing Enablers Behind the Connected Economy

Cars need roads, trains need tracks, and the connected economy relies on an invisible layer of technology that lets systems securely communicate and make new connected experiences possible. As part of PYMNTS’ new Connected Economy 100™ (CE100™) Index initiative tracking the performance of companies across 10 central pillars — bank,...
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

Sydney-based startup Upflowy raises $4M to optimize web experiences with its no-code solution

Upflowy thinks it has the tools to help businesses generate high-performing user flow. The Australia-based startup, which just raised $4 million, has built a platform that offers drag and drop tools for A/B testing and personalization on the web and mobile apps, and the best part is businesses don’t need to know any code to engage with it. The latest funding was led by Counterpart Ventures, in addition to returning investors Tidal, Global Founders Capital, Black Nova and Antler.
INTERNET

