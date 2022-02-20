Neck Deep at Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Welsh band Neck Deep have reacted to BLACKPINK Rosé’s cover of their 2015 song ‘December’. Earlier this month, the vocalist released her live studio version of the song in commemoration of her 25th birthday. For her rendition, she was accompanied by The Black Label producer LØREN on guitar.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cain's Ballroom has been nominated for "Club of the Year" at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The other nominees are Basement East in Nashville, Tenn., Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, TX., Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta Ga., and the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Ga. Cain's...
We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
Neck Deep have appealed for information after their tour van was broken into in London earlier this week. As they revealed on Twitter, the band’s van was broken into in Acton, West London overnight on Wednesday night (February 9). “Last night we had a bunch of gear stolen out...
Drag Show's are popping up all over the area lately, and here's another one for you and your friends to go have some serious fun. Blend bar, NJ Weddings & Events, and local, popular Drag Queen, Donna Ria, are hosting a Drag Queen Dinner & Show at Nottingham Ballroom in Hamilton Square on Friday night, May 6th.
