Esprit D Air at London O2 Academy Islington

London’s O2 arena has been shut after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds as Storm Eunice struck.Some of the white covering on the venue could be seen flapping in the strong gusts, in footage shared on social media.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 1,000 people were evacuated from the building but there were no reports of any injuries.The damage was described as “tragic” by the band Simply Red, and “so sad” by a woman who witnessed a “chunk” coming off the top.A spokesperson for the venue confirmed it would remain closed for the rest of Friday...
Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, after her son Prince Charles, and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for the virus earlier this month. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” read the official statement from...
Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
An Atlantic storm battered Britain and Ireland on Friday with record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people, forcing planes to abort landings, and shredding the roof of London's O2 arena. Storm Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and...
David and Victoria Beckham have drawn criticism from fans on social media over their 17-year-old son Cruz’s latest photoshoot. Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot with i-D magazine on Instagram on Monday (21 February), a day after Cruz turned 17. One of five cover stars for the magazine’s “Out of Body” issue, a bubblegum pink-haired Cruz has been photographed shirtless, wearing white boxers and jeans pulled down to his ankles, in one look. The image is strikingly similar to a past image of his football superstar father, David Beckham, when he graced the cover of The Homme Plus magazine...
Sadiq Khan is convening a summit on clean air and health in the capital. London mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for health workers to play a greater role informing patients of the risk of air pollution and how to protect themselves. Mr Khan is convening a summit on clean air...
Virgin Media O2 says its 5G network now covers two thirds of London’s population thanks to the rollout of new low-band spectrum it won at auction last year. The company started deploying the 700MHz airwaves towards the end of 2021 and has now expanded coverage to 64% of the capital.
Passengers looking for a direct connection from the Indian state of Punjab to the UK have one more reason to cheer. Air India will soon increase the frequency of flights between Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport (ATQ) to London Heathrow (LHR) from once a week to three. This comes as great news for the sizeable Punjabi community in the UK, who often have to rely on connecting flights to reach Punjab.
We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
BTS aren’t quite ready to stop dancing. The wildly popular K-pop group just announced this week that they will return with a four-night Permission to Dance residency at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
The group will take the stage at the 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, the last of which will be streamed online for fans to watch live from home. The four-night residency is an extension of the group’s ultra-successful...
Dave has been forced to postpone his upcoming London shows at The O2 due to the damage the venue suffered this week at the hands of Storm Eunice. The rapper was due to perform at the venue on Monday (February 21) and Tuesday (22) as part of his ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ UK tour.
London’s The O2 arena is to remain closed this weekend as a result of damage caused by Storm Eunice. Yesterday (February 19), The O2 suffered significant damage to its roof following high winds. The storm caused severe disruption and damage to numerous part of the UK, with the Met...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
Briana Latrise’s altercation with Egypt Criss was a hot topic on social media. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Briana LaTrise has had some heated moments on the show. However, her most controversial moment was the physical altercation between her and Egypt Criss. The two women fell out after Briana became critical of Sam Wright. Although Sam said his intentions for Egypt were pure, Briana and Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis had their doubts. In fact, they believed that Sam was using Egypt to advance his music career. Egypt wasn’t feeling the criticism. And she saw it as an unfair attack on Sam. At the height of the drama, Egypt and Briana had a heated conversation. It ended with Egypt punching Briana in the face. Security intervened before Briana could return the violence.
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
The Duke of Cambridge carried out a visit to the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, in London on Wednesday, according to the Court Circular. Further details about Prince William's engagement have not been disclosed so far by Kensington Palace, but his outing came just hours before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
