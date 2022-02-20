ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill at Leeds University Stylus

 4 days ago

AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill are both singer-songwriters, rappers and producers from Gurdaspur, India and based in Canada. Scroll down to see all...

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
Government seeks an injunction to BLOCK the BBC from broadcasting spy story which would identify 'dangerous extremist and misogynist' MI5 agent

The Government is trying to block the BBC from airing a programme which would identify a 'dangerous extremist and misogynist' who is allegedly an MI5 agent. Attorney General Suella Braverman is seeking an injunction to stop the broadcast, which would name a man who has allegedly abused two women and is a covert human intelligence source.
Australian Surf Brand Piping Hot Developing Textile Made From Seaweed

Click here to read the full article. UTS climate scientists will be building a prototype fiber in response to Piping Hot’s ambition to protect oceans for future generations. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFibral Material Alliance Backs Hemp, Flax and MoreFrom Gucci to Ugg to Nike, Next-Gen Materials Gaining GroundFlower Power: Cole Haan Turns Dandelions Into Sustainable Sneaker OutsolesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Stealing Kate Middleton's Thunder? Missing Royal's Photo During A Public Outing Leaks While Prince William's Wife Is In Denmark

A photo of Meghan Markle in a public outing leaks while Kate Middleton is in Denmark. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been pitted when both are still serving the monarchy. The Duchess of Sussex already moved to the United States, but the rivalry has continued. Meghan Markle Allegedly Stole...
Meghan Markle stuns in power suit to reunite with Princess Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
