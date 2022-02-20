ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Deletes Instagram Story Suggesting He’s Retired

By Jozef Kostecki
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosting on his “Instagram Stories” on Saturday, former AEW star Cody Rhodes would share a picture of his homelife suggesting he may be retired. Despite it likely...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes spotted in Orlando: Is his landing in WWE getting closer?

In recent weeks, one of the most covered topics in all world web wrestling has been the farewell of Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi from the rings of All Elite Wrestling, the second most important company in the United States, which in the last two years has had an inexorable growth, to which the same son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, also initially contributed.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms

– As previously reported, WWE taped last Friday’s edition of SmackDown the week prior on February 11 due to the recent Saudi Arabia trip for Elimination Chamber. Fightful Select has an update on that show pertaining to the recent news surrounding Cody Rhodes, who recently parted ways with AEW and is reportedly in contact with WWE for a potential return.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat#Ig
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady reacts to his wife Gisele and daughter twinning in adorable snap

Tom Brady showered his wife Gisele Bündchen's Instagram comments with heart emojis after she posted an adorable snap of herself with their daughter Vivian. The new picture, which the supermodel shared on Sunday, showed her daughter planting a kiss on her cheek while the pair rode on horseback in front of a scenic backdrop.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW & Potentially Joining WWE, Reason He Admires Cody’s Decision

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW, Cody potentially joining WWE, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW: “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Wardlow speaks about Cody Rhodes

This week on the "Battleground" podcast, Wardlow commented on Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW. The biggest story of the year for AEW has been the news that Cody Rhodes has agreed to part ways with the company he helped found. Now it is being reported that the American Nightmare...
WWE
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Net Worth in 2022

Cody Rhodes has been one of the biggest names in professional wrestling in recent years. The second-generation star has done well for himself in the WWE but has been absolutely sensational once leaving the company. How well has he been doing, exactly? For this piece, we take a look at Cody Rhodes’ net worth in 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy