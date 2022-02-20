ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball FighterZ Android 21 (Lab Coat) DLC Character Launches February 24th

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has announced the release date for the next DLC fighter coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ....

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Dragon Ball Manga Debuts Mysterious New Namekian

Dragon Ball has got a lot going on right now if you haven't heard. For the team at Toei Animation, all eyes are on the Dragon Ball Super movie while the manga team focuses on its next chapter. Goku is even getting a new arc in the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise, and its latest manga update has got fans scratching their heads. After all, a newcomer has joined the battle field, and we're not sure if we have ever met this mysterious Namekian before now.
COMICS
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Report Leaks Reveal Date

Street Fighter 6 is going to be revealed very soon, according to a new report. Recently, Capcom launched a new website with a mysterious countdown clock that will end on February 20. And as some fans have speculated, this will conclude with a Street Fighter 6 reveal on Monday. It's unclear if this reveal will be accompanied with a release date, but considering the current rumors are that the game isn't very far away from releasing, we wouldn't be surprised if Capcom, at the very least, provides a release window. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the game will not be PlayStation exclusive like Street Fighter 5, and will rather come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Sets Up Ultra God Mission Arc in New Promo

Dragon Ball has plenty of projects in the works if you didn't know. Not only is the main series tackling monthly manga updates and a movie, but Dragon Ball Heroes has a new arc on the horizon. Now, the anime has shared the synopsis of its next episode, and we've learned more about its Ultra God Mission saga.
COMICS
International Business Times

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' Season 3 Release Window, Arc, Other Details Confirmed By Ufotable

Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series "Demon Slayer," has confirmed that Tanjiro and friends will return on screen for the series' third season along with the release of the first key visual to celebrate the announcement. Unfortunately, the team has not revealed the release window of...
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.
COMICS
CNET

How to Upgrade PS4 Games Like Cyberpunk 2077 to PS5 Versions For Free

You can play most PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the new Sony console's excellent backward compatibility feature. But some publishers go a step further with the next-gen console, by allowing you to upgrade PS4 games to the PS5 versions for free. This lets you play with 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second and delivers shorter loading times, making for smoother gaming experience with less waiting around.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip Reveals New Look at Piccolo's Big Fight

Dragon Ball Super has revealed a new look at one of Piccolo's big fights coming in the next feature film for the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! The next anime entry in Dragon Ball Super will finally be continuing the anime franchise following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but one of the bigger reasons to be excited for the new movie was the confirmation that the majority of the battles this time around will be taking place on Earth. Not only that, but Gohan and Piccolo will be taking center stage as the main fighters standing up for Earth in the new movie.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Sales "Undershot" Expectations for Square Enix

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a very pleasant surprise in 2021. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, the game received widespread critical praise, winning numerous Game of the Year awards. Unfortunately, that acclaim did not result in equally strong sales; according to Square Enix's third quarter financial results, the game "undershot" the publisher's expectations when it launched last October. It's always disappointing to see a good game fail to find an audience, but it seems sales have started to improve, and Square Enix is not giving up on it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Minecraft amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been delayed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibos for Minecraft's Steve and Alex have been delayed. As per the announcement below, which came about earlier today on February 22, Nintendo has been forced to push back the scheduled launch of the two new amiibos. While the Steve and Alex amiibos were originally set to release in Spring 2022, they've now been pencilled in for "later in 2022."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fire Emblem Insider Shares Release Date Update on Next Game

We've been hearing rumors of a proper new Fire Emblem game not only being in development for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but not very far away from being finished. Another report has surfaced echoing all of this and adding some more precise details. The new report comes the way of Emily Rogers, a prominent Nintendo insider, who has proven reliable with the majority of her previous reports.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gets a Surprise New Event

Pokemon Sword and Shield is hosting a new event for players in celebration of Pokemon Day. From now until February 27th, players will have the opportunity to battle and capture Gigantamax versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in the Wild Area of Pokemon Sword and Shield. This marks a rare opportunity for Pokemon Sword and Shield players to obtain Gigantamax versions of Blastoise and Venusaur without purchasing the DLC content added in 2020. Typically, players can obtain one of the two Pokemon during the course of the Isle of Armor DLC storyline, while the other Pokemon can be obtained either through Raid Battles or by feeding a Venusaur or Blastoise a Max Soup.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update

Xbox Game Pass has some exciting new games coming soon. Microsoft has announced some new games and perks for mid-February. Here's a mid-February update on the games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update. 1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Now. Mass Effect Legendary Edition...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Update Shared by Insider

Final Fantasy 16 update from an industry insider. Square Enix hasn't revealed anything about Final Fantasy 16 since it was first announced in September 2020, where it was revealed that the roleplaying game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Some details about the game's lore and characters have been revealed in images and a four-minute trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Cyberpunk 2077 technical update addresses discs not working on PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive and ambitious sci-fi RPG held back by a tumultuous launch and a variety of issues and bugs. With the recent 1.5 patch update, Cyberpunk 2077 is more feature-complete, polished, and stable than ever before, and includes enhancements for current-gen consoles. However, the patch also included...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

The New 'Tokyo Mew Mew' Anime Finally Has a Release Date

The new Tokyo Mew Mew reboot finally has a release date. The series was initially announced back in April 2020 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original manga, which was first released in 2000. The announcement came as part of a resurgence of Tokyo Mew Mew stories that were released between 2019 and 2020. After a lengthy production cycle, the wait is nearly over. When is the release date for the new anime?
COMICS

