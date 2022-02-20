Dragon Ball FighterZ Android 21 (Lab Coat) DLC Character Launches February 24th

Street Fighter 6 is going to be revealed very soon, according to a new report. Recently, Capcom launched a new website with a mysterious countdown clock that will end on February 20. And as some fans have speculated, this will conclude with a Street Fighter 6 reveal on Monday. It's unclear if this reveal will be accompanied with a release date, but considering the current rumors are that the game isn't very far away from releasing, we wouldn't be surprised if Capcom, at the very least, provides a release window. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the game will not be PlayStation exclusive like Street Fighter 5, and will rather come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO