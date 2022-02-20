ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Watch Green Bay vs. Cleveland State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Cleveland State 18-7; Green Bay 4-22 The Green Bay Phoenix haven’t won a matchup against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3...

GREEN BAY, WI

