1 in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is now in custody after a standoff in Dayton on Sunday.

Dayton police arrested 36-year-old Brandon Jackson around 11:15 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the department.

Police stood outside of a house on South Hedges Street in Dayton for nearly 12 hours demanding that Jackson come out.

But Jackson refused to obey orders.

According to a department spokesperson, the suspect has a weapons violations history.

Officers waited to get an arrest warrant before bringing in SWAT to help get him out.

News Center 7 crews were at the standoff overnight through late Sunday morning.

Police were eventually able to get inside the house and arrest him.

>> Crews respond to crash in Harrison Twp.

After the hours-long standoff, Jackson was removed from the attic and handcuffed.

Jackson now faces those initial weapons charges and new charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and inducing panic according to Montgomery County Jail records.

He will appear in court tomorrow afternoon

SWAT

©2022 Cox Media Group