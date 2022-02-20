ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Silk-Screened Glass Market 2021 Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2031

By Christopher Rich
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Silk-Screened Glass Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19)...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Solar Energy Market in South Africa: Utility Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market vendors in South Africa should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Utility Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The Solar Energy Market Share in South Africa is expected to increase by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Action News Jax

Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use certain Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating some infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

India makes record purchase of U.S soybean oil

Traders from India signed contracts to import a record 100,000 tons of soy oil from the U.S. Reuters says India made the buy because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America during a time when the price of rival palm oil is at record-high levels. The increased purchases from the U.S. are expected to support U.S. soy oil prices which are 20 percent higher this year and close to their highest point in ten years.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Which countries could become the world’s hydrogen superpowers?

Climate change and net-zero commitments are accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to alternatives such as clean hydrogen. The race is on to adopt hydrogen technologies, with some countries positioning to become tomorrow’s hydrogen superpowers. Hydrogen isn’t a direct substitute for coal, oil and natural gas, but it can...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a “competitive cost” of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel fasteners

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is imposing tariffs on imports of steel fasteners from China on the basis that they are being sold at artificially low prices, the EU official journal said on Thursday. Tariffs of between 22.1% and 86.5% will apply from Friday on Chinese imports of the...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

The six countries have been chosen to build vaccine production factories as part of a bid the World Health Organization launched last year to replicate what are believed to be the most effective licensed shots against Covid-19. Africa currently produces just 1% of coronavirus vaccines. According to WHO figures, only...
HEALTH

