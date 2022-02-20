Global Single Crystal Diamond Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2021 to 2031

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rattan Furniture Market by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for rattan furniture in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for rattan furniture. The significant increase in the demand for rattan furniture from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will facilitate the growth of the market in focus in North America over the forecast period.

