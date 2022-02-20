ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Single Crystal Diamond Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2021 to 2031

By Christopher Rich
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Single Crystal Diamond Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Solar Energy Market in South Africa: Utility Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market vendors in South Africa should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Utility Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The Solar Energy Market Share in South Africa is expected to increase by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 540.60 Mn growth expected in Rice Cakes Market | APAC to account for largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rattan Furniture Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Significant Increase in Demand for Outdoor Rattan Furniture to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rattan Furniture Market by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for rattan furniture in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for rattan furniture. The significant increase in the demand for rattan furniture from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will facilitate the growth of the market in focus in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments#Qualitative Insights#Growth Opportunity
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
WSB Radio

Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
nextbigfuture.com

China’s SVolt Energy 600 GWh of Battery Capacity by 2025

Chinese power battery supplier Svolt Energy is now targeting 600 GWh of battery capacity by 2025. Svolt’s “SV ‘600’ Strategy” was released on December 8. This is nearly doubling the company’s previous goal of 320 GWh and surpassing the 520 GWh capacity that CATL, currently China’s largest power cell supplier, current 2025 target.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a “competitive cost” of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union announced a $48 billion plan Tuesday to become a major semiconductor producer, seeking to curb its dependency on Asian markets for the component that powers everything from cars to hospital ventilators and game consoles. At a time when natural gas shortages...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

TGS Provides Access To Data From 6,500 Brazilian Offshore Wells

TGS has unveiled it is able to provide access to derivative standardized data from around 6,500 wells in Brazil's offshore basins. Scientific data and intelligence provider, TGS, has unlocked access to derivative standardized well data from around 6,500 wells in Brazil's offshore basins. The company informed it will license and deliver the data to clients through its cloud-based R360 Platform.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy