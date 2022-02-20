Global Tetrahydrocannabinol Market Strategies, Trend Analytics and Forecast to 2031

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.

