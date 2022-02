The Axon Pro Lite is a fine example of the folding bike but, better still, it comes with a battery and motor. There’s a downside in the fact that this e-bike is so tiny it can be challenging to ride, especially on less than smooth surfaces. However, it’s been cleverly designed so those svelte dimensions make it easier for you to use it on public transport. In fact, with practice the e-bike can be folded and unfolded in less than ten seconds. The Axon Pro Lite lives up to its name too and at just 15kg feels much easier to carry than many rivals. While you might not want to go too far on it, the Axon Pro Light is therefore a great option for short hops, especially if you’re looking for a powered bike. At the same time, there are no gears to worry about. It’s a simple format, but generally very effective.

BICYCLES ・ 14 DAYS AGO