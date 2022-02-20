Lacazette enjoys swipe at Brentford rival Toney after Arsenal win

Sean Dyche insisted Burnley’s Premier League win at Brighton has been “parked quickly” in time for Tottenham’s visit on Wednesday.The Clarets secured their first victory since October on Saturday to climb off the foot of the table.But Dyche does not see his side’s impressive 3-0 success as a defining moment in their season.He said: “I see it as another big moment, there’s plenty of them during a season. I said straight after the game to the players it was a good performance, well-deserved.“They got their reward with a good win, but it’s just one win. We need plenty more of...

