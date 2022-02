Kerry Washington’s former Manhattan digs are headed to the market later on Monday for $25 million, Mansion Global has learned. Wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows, the full-floor spread on the Upper West Side boasts expansive views from every exposure, taking in the surrounding sights of the city and the Hudson River stretching all the way north to the George Washington Bridge, listing agent Carolina Bravo, of New York City-based brokerage Serhant, told Mansion Global.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO